United Steelworkers & CSTEC Launch Steelworker POWER Action Centre In Sault Ste. Marie

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAULT STE. MARIE, Ontario, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) and the Canadian Skills Training and Employment Coalition (CSTEC) are launching the Steelworker POWER Action Centre to assist workers affected by recent Algoma Steel layoffs. The project, which funded by the Government of Ontario, starts Dec. 15.

The Steelworker POWER Action Centre will support affected workers through individualized action plans based on their needs. Services include job search assistance, short-term training, guidance on employment insurance and training eligibility, and referrals to community agencies where appropriate.

A peer-driven, drop-in location will soon open at 68 Dennis St., providing in-person support. The exact opening date will be announced shortly. Impacted workers can register for assistance at:

A CSTEC representative or a member of the Steelworker POWER Action Centre's team will follow up directly.

"Whether it's technological change, market instability or unfair trade actions that cause major disruptions, workers deserve timely, reliable support. The Steelworker POWER Action Centre will play a crucial role in ensuring people receive the help they need during this difficult transition," said Ken Delaney, Executive Director of CSTEC.

"Steelworkers stand together in moments of uncertainty. When workers visit the Steelworker POWER Action Centre, they will meet peers who understand the stress and trauma of sudden job loss. The Centre will ensure Steelworkers in Sault Ste. Marie receive the support, training and pathways needed to rebuild and move forward," said Kevon Stewart, Director of United Steelworkers District 6.

“With workers in Sault Ste. Marie facing layoffs because of President Trump's tariffs, our government is acting quickly to make sure they aren't left behind. We have begun to stand up the Steelworker POWER Action Centre in just days, faster than any previous centre, so we can protect impacted workers and make sure they immediately get the supports, training and wrap-around services they need to get back on their feet. We're going to keep fighting for Steelworkers in Sault Ste. Marie and across Ontario who have been impacted by tariffs, including by ensuring that we are using Ontario steel whenever and however we can in our more than $220 billion provincial infrastructure plan, and pushing the federal government to do the same in its infrastructure and procurement spending," said Ontario Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development David Piccini.

CSTEC has more than 40 years of experience supporting industrial workers affected by plant closures, downsizing and labour-market disruption. As a long-time partner of the Steelworkers, CSTEC has helped thousands of workers navigate layoffs, access retraining, transition to skilled trades and secure new employment.

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union's strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

For more information:

Kevon Stewart, USW District 6 Director, 416-243-8792, ...

Ken Delaney, Executive Director of CSTEC and FOCAL, ...

Arushana Sunderaeson, USW Communications, 416-243-8792 ext. 1233, ...