Attention Visa Applicants! US Embassy In India Issues Advisory On Appointment Date

MENAFN - Live Mint) The US Embassy in India has issued a stern warning to visa applicants: anyone arriving at the embassy or consulate on a previously scheduled interview date - after having been notified of a reschedule - will be denied admittance. The embassy's announcement was shared via its official X account.

According to the statement,“If you have received an email advising that your visa appointment has been rescheduled, Mission India looks forward to assisting you on your new appointment date.” The message adds a strict caveat: ignoring the reschedule and showing up on the original date will result in refusal of entry. This step appears aimed at preventing confusion and avoiding overcrowding at consular offices.



(This is a developing story)