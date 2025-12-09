Attention Visa Applicants! US Embassy In India Issues Advisory On Appointment Date
According to the statement,“If you have received an email advising that your visa appointment has been rescheduled, Mission India looks forward to assisting you on your new appointment date.” The message adds a strict caveat: ignoring the reschedule and showing up on the original date will result in refusal of entry. This step appears aimed at preventing confusion and avoiding overcrowding at consular offices.
(This is a developing story)
