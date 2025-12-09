Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Attention Visa Applicants! US Embassy In India Issues Advisory On Appointment Date

Attention Visa Applicants! US Embassy In India Issues Advisory On Appointment Date


2025-12-09 10:10:52
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The US Embassy in India has issued a stern warning to visa applicants: anyone arriving at the embassy or consulate on a previously scheduled interview date - after having been notified of a reschedule - will be denied admittance. The embassy's announcement was shared via its official X account.

According to the statement,“If you have received an email advising that your visa appointment has been rescheduled, Mission India looks forward to assisting you on your new appointment date.” The message adds a strict caveat: ignoring the reschedule and showing up on the original date will result in refusal of entry. This step appears aimed at preventing confusion and avoiding overcrowding at consular offices.

(This is a developing story)

MENAFN09122025007365015876ID1110458784



Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search