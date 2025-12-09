NU E Power Corp. Announces Upcoming Appointment Of Hon. Tony Clement To Board Of Directors To Support Advanced Energy And SMR Strategy

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2025) -is pleased to announce that the Honorable Tony Clement, former Canadian Cabinet Minister, is expected to be appointed to the Company's Board of Directors following its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on December 18, 2025. Mr. Clement's appointment represents a significant strategic addition to Nu E as the Company continues to expand its focus beyond conventional renewable power into next-generation energy infrastructure, including nuclear power and Small Modular Reactor (SMR) applications that support resilient, low-carbon baseload power for data centers, industrial loads, and national grid modernization.

Strategic Energy & Nuclear Expertise

Mr. Clement brings decades of senior leadership experience across federal and provincial government, including serving as:



Canada's Minister of Industry

President of the Treasury Board

Minister of Health Senior Minister in multiple Ontario government portfolios including Infrastructure, Environment, and Transportation

More recently, Mr. Clement has become an increasingly visible advocate for Canada's leadership in nuclear innovation, including active involvement in Small Modular Reactor (SMR) policy forums and advisory initiatives, where he has supported the development of:



Distributed nuclear power for industrial and remote applications

Clean baseload generation for advanced manufacturing and digital infrastructure Long-term decarbonization strategies aligned with national security and economic independence

Nu E views this expertise as highly complementary to the Company's development strategy across:



Grid-scale renewable power

Hybrid power systems for data centres and industrials

Advanced nuclear and SMR-enabled infrastructure Baseload generation supporting compute, AI, and electrification growth

Governance, Policy & Capital Markets Impact

The Company believes Mr. Clement's appointment will materially strengthen:



Board-level governance and institutional credibility

Federal and provincial regulatory insight

Infrastructure permitting and stakeholder strategy

International development and sovereign-level engagement Capital markets confidence as Nu E scales into large-format energy assets

Broderick Gunning, Chief Executive Officer of NU E Power Corp., commented:

"We are extremely excited to welcome Tony Clement to our Board at this important stage in Nu E's growth. His experience at the highest levels of Canadian government, combined with his direct participation in nuclear and Small Modular Reactor initiatives, adds a powerful strategic dimension to our platform. As energy demand accelerates from AI, data centres, electrification, and industrial reshoring, clean baseload power-particularly SMRs-will play a defining role. Tony's leadership, governance background, and policy insight position Nu E to responsibly participate in that future as we head into 2026."

About NU E Power Corp.

NU E is a multi-stage power developer that converts land and grid access into institutional-grade energy assets. NU E develops next-generation power sites for the digital and global power economies. Combining renewables, grid, gas, nuclear and battery storage-NU E delivers scalable, reliable, and optimized energy sites.

