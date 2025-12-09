NU E Power Corp. Announces Upcoming Appointment Of Hon. Tony Clement To Board Of Directors To Support Advanced Energy And SMR Strategy
Strategic Energy & Nuclear Expertise
Mr. Clement brings decades of senior leadership experience across federal and provincial government, including serving as:
- Canada's Minister of Industry President of the Treasury Board Minister of Health Senior Minister in multiple Ontario government portfolios including Infrastructure, Environment, and Transportation
More recently, Mr. Clement has become an increasingly visible advocate for Canada's leadership in nuclear innovation, including active involvement in Small Modular Reactor (SMR) policy forums and advisory initiatives, where he has supported the development of:
- Distributed nuclear power for industrial and remote applications Clean baseload generation for advanced manufacturing and digital infrastructure Long-term decarbonization strategies aligned with national security and economic independence
Nu E views this expertise as highly complementary to the Company's development strategy across:
- Grid-scale renewable power Hybrid power systems for data centres and industrials Advanced nuclear and SMR-enabled infrastructure Baseload generation supporting compute, AI, and electrification growth
Governance, Policy & Capital Markets Impact
The Company believes Mr. Clement's appointment will materially strengthen:
- Board-level governance and institutional credibility Federal and provincial regulatory insight Infrastructure permitting and stakeholder strategy International development and sovereign-level engagement Capital markets confidence as Nu E scales into large-format energy assets
Broderick Gunning, Chief Executive Officer of NU E Power Corp., commented:
"We are extremely excited to welcome Tony Clement to our Board at this important stage in Nu E's growth. His experience at the highest levels of Canadian government, combined with his direct participation in nuclear and Small Modular Reactor initiatives, adds a powerful strategic dimension to our platform. As energy demand accelerates from AI, data centres, electrification, and industrial reshoring, clean baseload power-particularly SMRs-will play a defining role. Tony's leadership, governance background, and policy insight position Nu E to responsibly participate in that future as we head into 2026."
About NU E Power Corp.
NU E is a multi-stage power developer that converts land and grid access into institutional-grade energy assets. NU E develops next-generation power sites for the digital and global power economies. Combining renewables, grid, gas, nuclear and battery storage-NU E delivers scalable, reliable, and optimized energy sites.
Contact Information
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment