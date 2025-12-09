35% Off Christmas Sale Now Live At Monatomic ORME

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 9, 2025 6:26 am - Monatomic ORME launches its 35% Christmas Sale, inspired by David Hudson's monatomic discoveries. Use code CHRISTMAS35 to save on pure monatomic elements supporting energy, clarity, and wellness. Offer valid through December 31, 2025.

Monatomic ORME, a global leader in alchemical wellness and vibrational health, is excited to announce the launch of its exclusive 35% Off Christmas Sale, now live for the holiday season. This limited-time offer makes it easier than ever for individuals to explore the transformative power of monatomic elements - formulations inspired by the pioneering discoveries of David Hudson, the farmer-scientist who first identified and introduced the world to Orbitally Rearranged Monatomic Elements (ORMEs) and Monoatomic Gold.

From now through December 31, 2025, customers can use code CHRISTMAS35 at checkout to enjoy this festive discount across all products. This special holiday event is designed to empower wellness seekers, spiritual practitioners, and energy enthusiasts to step into the new year with renewed vitality, mental clarity, and elevated consciousness.

“Christmas symbolizes renewal, reflection, and higher connection,” said Mike Alexander, CEO of Monatomic ORME.“Our 35% Christmas Sale is our way of making advanced vibrational health accessible to everyone. Inspired by David Hudson's groundbreaking work in monatomic science, our mission continues to focus on bringing elemental purity and energetic transformation to the global community.”

Monatomic ORME honors Hudson's legacy by producing some of the purest monatomic elements available today. From Monoatomic Gold, Silver, Platinum, Iridium, and Indium to specialized blended formulations, every product is refined using advanced techniques designed to maximize purity, energetic resonance, and transformational potential. These formulations support meditation, cognitive performance, intuitive development, and overall energetic balance.

Christmas Sale Highlights:

- 35% Off Sitewide - Use Code: CHRISTMAS35

- No Minimum Order Required

- Free Shipping on Orders Over $100

- Offer Ends: December 31, 2025

Monatomic ORME continues to lead the way in vibrational wellness by combining ancient alchemical wisdom with modern scientific advancements - a tradition inspired by Hudson's original discovery of ORMEs. Each product is crafted with precision to support deeper awareness, enhanced energy, and holistic mind-body-spirit harmony.

About Monatomic ORME

Monatomic ORME is a global pioneer in monatomic element refinement and vibrational health innovation. Using proprietary purification and energetic charging techniques, the company creates exceptionally pure monatomic elements trusted by spiritual seekers, wellness professionals, and energy practitioners worldwide. With a foundation built upon David Hudson's groundbreaking alchemical research, Monatomic ORME remains committed to elevating human potential through elemental purity and vibrational excellence.