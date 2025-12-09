Polar Play Days Winter Celebration Returns to The Tech Interactive

To view the daily schedule and register for activities, visit The Tech Interactive website.

Polar Play Days admission includes a ticket to one of the many daily IMAX documentaries, including Antarctica, Arctic: Our Frozen Planet, or Everest. Extend your visit with feature films like The Shining (Dec. 12 & 14), Avatar: Fire and Ash (Dec. 18 - Jan. 4), and LASERS! Holiday Magic (Dec. 6 - Jan. 3) or LASERS! Taylor Swif (Dec. 13). The IMAX Dome Theater at The Tech Interactive features an immersive 900 square-foot screen and 13,000 watts of digital surround sound!

Event Details and Ticket Information

Tickets for Polar Play Days and the IMAX Dome Theater are available online and at the door. For more information, visit The Tech Interactive's website.





Polar Play Days is a fun-filled (and photogenic) way to spend time together as a family





About The Tech Interactive

The Tech Interactive is a family-friendly science and technology center in the heart of downtown San Jose. Our hands-on activities, experimental labs and design challenge experiences empower people to innovate with creativity, curiosity and compassion. The Tech is a world leader in the creation of immersive STEAM education resources to develop the next generation of problem-solvers locally, nationally and globally. We believe that everyone is born an innovator who can change the world for the better.







Press inquiries

The Tech Interactive



Katie Barrow

201 S. Market St.

San Jose, CA 95113



