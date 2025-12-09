Cryptography Evolution: Rapid Growth In Post-Quantum Cryptography Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The PQC market is poised for rapid growth due to imminent threats from quantum computers, compelling financial and geopolitical incentives for data breaches, and government-backed standards for "quantum safe" practices.

The Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the forthcoming arrival of cryptographically relevant quantum computers, potential geopolitical and financial gains from unauthorized database access, and government-endorsed standards mandating stronger defenses against "quantum spying." These factors contribute to the analyst's confident prediction of a significant surge in the PQC market encompassing software, hardware, and services.

The market's expansion is supported by the analyst's extensive monitoring of the quantum cybersecurity landscape, including PQC, Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), and Quantum Random Number Generators (QRNGs). Building on years of industry analysis, the latest report offers a comprehensive outlook on the evolving PQC markets, featuring ten-year forecasts that identify how quickly diverse end-user sectors are poised to adopt PQC solutions.

These projections detail market segmentation by end-user types, as well as categories of PQC products and services. A significant focus is placed on analyzing vendor strategies within the industry. This includes the approach of hyperscale technology and cloud service providers who are integrating PQC into their offerings, traditional cybersecurity companies expanding their solutions to include PQC, as well as specialized firms dedicated entirely to PQC and cybersecurity innovations.

The necessity for upgraded cryptographic measures has become increasingly urgent, and organizations across various sectors are taking notice. Financial institutions, governmental bodies, healthcare organizations, and more are evaluating their current cryptographic frameworks to ensure they withstand emerging quantum threats. This wide-ranging interest is paving the way for a diverse and expanding market, where adoption rates are anticipated to vary depending on the specific needs and readiness of each sector.

Emerging PQC solutions promise to redefine data protection and privacy standards globally, setting a new benchmark for secure communications in the quantum computing era. This market growth is further stimulated by initiatives from various governments aimed at establishing robust standards to fortify defenses against quantum-based cyber intrusions.

The report not only identifies commercial opportunities but also provides strategic insights that industry players can leverage for competitive advantage. By understanding market dynamics and end-user adoption curves, stakeholders are better positioned to innovate and captivate market share as the demand for resilient security architectures grows.

The impending necessity for PQC solutions signals a pivotal shift in cybersecurity paradigms, urging stakeholders to remain at the forefront of this technological evolution, ensuring their defenses align with the latest advancements in quantum computing threats and protective measures.

Chapter One: PQC: Emerging Standards and Regulation



PQC and the Trump Administration

The US National Security Memorandum on "Vulnerable Cryptographic Systems"

Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act

PQC role in the future of quantum cybersecurity: Crypto agility

FIPS 203: CRYSTALS-KYBER

FIPS 204: CRYSTALs-Dilthium

FIPS 205-SLH_DSA SPHINCS

FIPS 206: FN/DSA FALCON

Fourth round: BIKE, Classic McEliece, HQC and SIKE and the future of NIST in PQC

ANSI Accredited Standards Committee X9

PQC and the National Security Agency

U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

International Activity



International Telecommunications Union (ITU)



Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF)



Cloud Security Alliance



European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) Open Quantum Safe

Chapter Two: PQC: Products and Services



PQC software libraries and SDKs

PQC chips

PQC and hardware security modules (HSMs)

Service offerings: PQC as a service

QKD/PQC hybrids

Crypto agility platforms

Consumer products and VPNs

Embedded PQC

Pricing models PQC consulting

Chapter Three: PQC: End-User Markets



Civil Government

Military, police and intelligence application

Financial services

Automotive and IoT

Healthcare

Telecom

IT Applications and tape drives

Remote disaster recovery

Manufacturing Industries AI-related markets

Chapter Four: Post-Quantum Encryption Companies - Products, Strategy, and Competitive Analysis



Hyperscale cloud providers

Communications equipment makers

PQC chip companies

Specialist PQC and cybersecurity companies



Cloudfare



01 Communique



Cryptosense



Crypto4A Technologies



CryptoNext Security



Crypto Quantique



Entrust



Envieta Systems



evolutionQ



F5



IBM



InfoSec Global



ISARA



KETS



PQSecure



PQShield



Quantropi



QuSecure



Thales



Utimaco



Quantum Dice



Samsung SDS



Sandbox AQ



Starkware VMware

Chapter Five: Ten-Year Forecasts of PQC Products and Service



Forecast Methodology

Ten-year Forecast by product and industry sector Ten-year Forecast by product and country

