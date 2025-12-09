Milemarker And Eaglebrook Partner To Deliver Advanced Crypto And Digital Asset Data & Reporting To Wealth Management Advisors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New integration provides comprehensive data transparency and enhanced investment decision-making capabilities across traditional and digital asset classes

CHARLESTON, SC and BETHESDA, MD, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milemarker, a leading financial technology company serving the wealth management industry, today announced a strategic integration with Eaglebrook, one of the largest separately managed account (SMA) platforms in the crypto market. This partnership delivers advisors unprecedented visibility and analytical capabilities for crypto and digital asset data, seamlessly integrating with their existing investment management workflows.

The integration connects Eaglebrook's comprehensive digital asset platform-which serves over 70 RIAs and 700+ financial advisors managing $225+ million in crypto assets-with Milemarker's advanced analytics infrastructure. This enables wealth management firms to access unified reporting, performance analytics, and risk management tools across both traditional and digital asset portfolios within a single, integrated platform.

Key capabilities of the integration include:



Unified Portfolio Analytics: Comprehensive view of client holdings across traditional investments and crypto/digital assets with real-time performance tracking and attribution analysis

Tax Optimization Insights: Enhanced reporting capabilities for tax-loss harvesting opportunities across crypto SMAs and traditional portfolios

Workflow Integration: Seamless data flow between Eaglebrook's crypto platform and advisors' existing portfolio management systems through Milemarker's analytics layer Compliance Reporting: Streamlined regulatory reporting that encompasses both traditional and digital asset holdings

"This integration represents exactly the type of comprehensive solution our industry needs," said Jud Mackrill, CEO and Co-founder of Milemarker. "Transparency and access to complete data across all asset classes isn't just about better reporting-it's about creating pathways for advisors to truly understand their clients' full financial picture and serve their interests more effectively. When advisors have unified visibility into both traditional and digital assets, they can make more informed decisions, identify opportunities they might otherwise miss, and ultimately deliver the sophisticated, holistic advice that today's clients demand. Our partnership with Eaglebrook ensures that the growing adoption of digital assets doesn't create data silos but instead enhances the advisor's ability to serve their clients across every investment they make."

Christopher King, CEO of Eaglebrook, added, "Milemarker's capabilities perfectly complement our mission to provide advisors with institutional-grade access to digital assets. This integration eliminates the complexity of managing separate systems while providing the deep insights advisors need to confidently incorporate crypto and digital assets into their clients' portfolios."

The integration leverages Milemarker's revolutionary analytics infrastructure, which supports both internal and third-party platforms, alongside Eaglebrook's extensive ecosystem of partnerships with qualified custodians including Anchorage Digital and Gemini. The solution maintains the highest standards of security and compliance while delivering the flexibility advisors need to customize their approach to digital asset allocation.

About Milemarker

Milemarker is a Charleston-based financial technology company that gives financial advisory firms control over their investment universe. The company's comprehensive platform helps advisors drive adoption across solution suites to adapt to changing client value requirements. Milemarker's products include Investment Center, DevTools, AWS Partnership capabilities, and innovative analytics integrations that support both internal and third-party platforms.

About Eaglebrook

Eaglebrook is a crypto investment platform that provides RIAs with direct access to bitcoin and digital assets through one of the largest SMA platforms in the crypto market. The SEC-registered investment advisor works with over 70 RIAs and 700+ financial advisors, offering tax-optimized Bitcoin and Ethereum SMAs, custom SMAs, and strategies managed by leading third-party investment managers. Eaglebrook is backed by leading wealth management executives and financial institutions, including Castle Island Ventures, Brewer Lane Ventures, and Franklin Templeton.





