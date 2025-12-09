Chicago's MLS Club To Host Chicago Fire Soccer Celebration At Recess

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With World's Largest Sporting Event coming to the U.S. this summer, Chicago Fire FC Unveils Plans to Host the Ultimate Soccer Watch Party Experience in Chicago

CHICAGO, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Fire FC is proud to announce today that it will host the Chicago Fire Soccer Celebration – the premier soccer fan zone and viewing experience this summer – at Recess in the West Loop.









From the opening match of the world's largest sporting event through the final whistle, the Fire will transform the popular venue into the city's ultimate soccer destination for the entire duration of the tournament, featuring can't-miss elements such as:



Live viewings of every FIFA World Cup 2026 match, from the opening game on June 11 to the final on July 19

Fan-focused events and entertainment

Guest appearances from players and other local talent

Limited-edition merchandise

Indoor and Outdoor Patio access

Sponsor activations, immersive experiences and giveaways Food and drink specials curated for both local and global tastes



“The World Cup is the pinnacle of our sport, and while Chicago isn't a host city, we're making sure it feels like one,” said Dan Moriarty, Chief Marketing Officer at Chicago Fire FC.“This summer, we're inviting fans from across the country to experience the global game in a uniquely Chicago way. Recess will be the epicenter of soccer culture – a place where passion, community, and celebration come together. As the city's MLS club, we're proud to lead that charge.”

Those interested in attending can sign up for more details at .

Located at 838 W. Kinzie St. in Chicago's West Loop, Recess is home to the city's largest patio and is a neighborhood go-to for easy eats, bold drinks, and weekday-to-weekend energy, brunch, late nights, and all. The venue is 21+, ideal for sports viewing and optimal for both individuals and large groups.

As the Chicago Fire sets sights on its 2026 season, the club aims to build on the momentum of a transformative 2025 campaign. Last season marked the club's first postseason appearance since 2017, its first playoff victory in more than a decade, and a ninth-place finish in the Eastern Conference – signaling a new era of growth on and off the pitch.

While MLS is pausing play during the World Cup, Chicago Fire FC will still be busy hosting the largest soccer celebration in the city.

For regular Club updates, follow Chicago Fire FC on X (@chicagofire using hashtags #cf97), Instagram (@chicagofire ), TikTok (@chicagofire ), Facebook at, Threads (@chicagofire ) and Bluesky ).

About Chicago Fire FC

The Chicago Fire Football Club (Chicago Fire FC) is an American professional soccer club that competes in Major League Soccer (MLS), the top U.S. domestic league. Founded on October 8, 1997, on the 126th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire, the Club began play in 1998 as one of the League's first expansion franchises. The Fire have won six major domestic titles, including the 1998 MLS Cup; the 1998, 2000, 2003, and 2006 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups; as well as the 2003 MLS Supporters' Shield. Chicago Fire FC's affiliate team, Chicago Fire II, plays in MLS NEXT Pro, a professional league that completes the pro player pathway from MLS NEXT, the youth academy programs, through to MLS. The Chicago Fire Academy currently features five teams ranging from U-13 to U-18. The Club's charitable arm, the Chicago Fire Foundation, was recognized as ESPN's 2019 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year and has made significant contributions to enhance the lives of disadvantaged youth throughout Chicagoland, providing over $10 million back to the community. The Fire train at the Endeavor Health Performance Center, a $100M state-of-the art-facility and play their home matches at historic Soldier Field. For more information, visit.

Contact:

...



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at