Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nokia CorporationStock Exchange Release9 December 2025 at 17:00 EET

Espoo, Finland – A total of 1 020 316 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the company were transferred today without consideration to participants of Nokia's equity-based incentive plans in accordance with the rules of the plans. The transfer is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors to issue shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants of the incentive plans as announced on 22 November 2024.

The number of own shares held by Nokia Corporation following the transfer is 149 246 864.

About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, we're advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.

Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email:...

Maria Vaismaa, Vice President, Global Media Relations

Nokia

Investor Relations

Phone: +358 931 580 507

Email:...