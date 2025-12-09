Refrigeration Oils Market Trends And Industry Outlook 2025-2030: Technological Advancements Are Shaping The Future Of Refrigeration Oils

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigeration Oils - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global market for Refrigeration Oils was valued at US$1.3 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$1.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Refrigeration Oils market.

The growth in the Refrigeration Oils market is driven by several factors. The increasing demand for cooling systems in residential, commercial, and industrial applications is a significant driver, as these systems require high-quality oils to operate efficiently and reliably. Technological advancements, such as the development of synthetic oils and advanced additives, are also propelling market growth by enhancing the performance and durability of refrigeration oils.

The growing focus on environmental sustainability is further boosting demand for environmentally friendly oils that are compatible with low-GWP refrigerants. Additionally, the expansion of industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cold chain logistics is contributing to market growth, as these sectors rely heavily on refrigeration systems to maintain product quality and safety. These factors, combined with the continuous innovation in oil formulation and technology, are driving the sustained growth of the Refrigeration Oils market.

Segments: Type (Synthetic Refrigeration Oils, Mineral Refrigeration Oils); Application (Refrigerators Application, Air Conditioners Application, Automotive Application, Other Applications). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Synthetic Refrigeration Oils segment, which is expected to reach US$1.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.4%. The Mineral Refrigeration Oils segment is also set to grow at 3.1% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $292.5 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.5% CAGR to reach $279.5 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as BASF SE, Behr Hella Service GmbH, BP PLC, Bva, Inc., Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP and more.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:



Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis from 2015 to 2023.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players. Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

