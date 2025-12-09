Customer Engagement Solutions Market To Surpass USD 58.91 Billion By 2033, Owing To Rising Demand For Personalized Omnichannel Experiences SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Customer Engagement Solutions Market is expanding as businesses adopt AI, analytics, and cloud-based platforms to deliver personalized, real-time, and seamless interactions that enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty across digital channels.

Austin, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Customer Engagement Solutions Market was valued at USD 25.95 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 58.91 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.79% from 2026-2033.

The increased need for multichannel, seamless, and personalized customer experiences is driving growth in the market for customer engagement solutions. Real-time insights, predictive engagement, and increased service efficiency are made possible by the growing use of AI, analytics, and automation.

The U.S. dominated the customer engagement solution market with a 72.8% revenue share in 2023, largely due to the rising adoption of voice assistants like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Siri.









Increasing Adoption of AI, Analytics, and Automation Technologies Propel Market Expansion Globally

Companies are using automation technologies, AI, and predictive analytics to obtain useful information about the trends, preferences, and behavior of their customers. These technologies help businesses improve service delivery, cut down on response times, and optimize marketing initiatives. Chatbots, intelligent routing, and automated workflows all increase customer happiness and operational efficiency. Higher engagement, tailored recommendations, and proactive problem solving are made possible via real-time interaction monitoring. The market is expanding significantly due to the rapid adoption of AI and analytics-enabled customer engagement solutions as businesses look for data-driven ways to enhance decision-making and fortify relationships.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

In 2025, the solution segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 68.9%, as consumers are looking to engage with companies wherever they are on their smartphones, tablets, and others. On the other hand, the service segment is estimated to grow at a rapid speed during the forecast period. Service Providers operates on outcome-based pricing models, where they only get paid based on the success parameters that are achieved for clients.

By Deployment

In 2025, hosted segment was the largest contributor to revenue owing to customer engagement solutions driving multiple touch points like email, social media or chat and voice. The on-premise segment is projected to witness remarkable growth over the course of forecast period. In heavily regulated industries, such as healthcare, banking, and government, organizations prefer on-premise deployment to maintain full control over their data and ensure compliance with industry-specific laws.

By Enterprise Size

The large enterprises segment held the largest share of the market in 2025, owing to the demand for secure management of petabytes of customer data. SME segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to growing acceptance of digital technologies in small- and medium-sized enterprises. In this age of smartphones, social media, and other digital channels have allowed SMEs to leverage these tools to serve their customers faster.

By End-Use

The BFSI segment secured the largest revenue share in 2025, driven by rising demand for personalized financial services, such as customized banking recommendations, targeted insurance offers, and proactive financial advice. Conversely, the retail and consumer goods segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. As competition increases and consumer preferences evolve, companies in this sector are increasingly turning to customer engagement solutions to stand out, enhance customer experiences, and drive business growth.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America captured a 39.5% industry share, and it is expected to maintain steady growth throughout the forecast period. This expansion is driven by the growing focus on data-driven business strategies that utilize customer insights and analytics to inform decision-making. Asia Pacific is witnessing rapid adoption of customer engagement solutions driven by digital transformation, mobile adoption, and growing e-commerce.

Key Players:



Salesforce - Inc.

Microsoft - Microsoft Corporation

Oracle - Oracle Corporation

SAP - SAP SE

Adobe - Adobe Inc.

Zendesk - Zendesk, Inc.

HubSpot - HubSpot, Inc.

Zoho Corporation - Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Freshworks - Freshworks Inc.

Genesys - Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc.

Pegasystems - Pegasystems Inc.

Verint Systems - Verint Systems Inc.

NICE Systems - NICE Ltd.

Twilio - Twilio Inc.

Qualtrics - Qualtrics International Inc.

Sprinklr - Sprinklr, Inc.

Khoros - Khoros, LLC

Medallia - Medallia, Inc.

Infobip - Infobip Ltd. Cognigy - Cognigy GmbH

Recent Developments:



2025: Salesforce launched Agentforce 360, a unified“agentic enterprise” platform blending humans, AI agents, and data to elevate customer-facing workflows, automating tasks and scaling engagement across sales, service, and support. 2024: Microsoft introduced Dynamics 365 Contact Center, a Copilot-first cloud contact-center solution aimed at transforming customer service and engagement with AI-powered interactions.

