Major Growth For Minor Figures In North America Leads To Expanded Marketing, Sales And Operations Teams

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minor Figures, the fastest-growing shelf-stable plant-based milk brand in North America1, today celebrates the addition of six new members to its Minorverse. The roles added across sales, development and operations are set to drive accelerated growth for Minor Figures across retail and on-premise channels.

“Minor Figures has experienced high-double digit growth across North America for the last five years,” said Melissa Hauser, president of Minor Figures North America.“As we continue to celebrate gains at a rapid pace, we want to welcome curious, free-spirited, bold thinkers to successfully accelerate our plan for the future of Minor Figures.”

A Team of Collaborators Ready to Take You on a Taste Trip

Minor Figures operates from a belief that to save the planet, you need to throw a better party than those destroying it. Joining the party to create a more delicious, sustainable future are six new industry leaders, including:



Lucy Rand, Vice President of Commercial Growth. Rand is a marketing leader skilled in leading emerging brands and recognized for building high-performing teams, driving results, and elevating the customer experience.

Mrithula Kumarr, FSQA Compliance Analyst. Kumarr is a food and beverage scientist with more than six years of experience across product development, food safety and quality assurance in global settings.

Mariah Mallek, Strategic Accounts Manager, On-Premise. Mallek is a coffee veteran who will leverage her knowledge in expanding Minor Figures across multi-regional foodservice and cafés.

Bailey Arnold, Territory Sales Rep, Mid-Atlantic. Arnold has spent 15 years in the coffee community and is uniquely positioned to support Minor Figures' growth throughout the Mid-Atlantic.

Brenna Rettberg, Café Account Retention, East. Rettberg brings a decade of experience in national coffee chains and independent cafés to this community-building role. Allie Boutwell, Café Account Retention, West. Boutwell will leverage five years in California cafés combined with event and marketing experience to build and retain café relationships.

Rand joins the executive team at Minor Figures with more than 13 years of experience scaling emerging brands into market leaders. Before joining Minor Figures, Rand led marketing efforts as vice president of marketing and retail for Nurture Life; senior vice president of marketing and strategy at 34 Degrees; and general manager/vice president of marketing at Birch Benders. An entrepreneurial leader ready to roll up her sleeves and get to work, as vice president of commercial growth, Rand will be the strategic link between marketing and sales leadership, aligning each to identify cross-channel synergies, amplify brand and commercial initiatives, and prioritize resources to maximize overall business growth.







Lucy Rand, Vice President of Commercial Growth at Minor Figures

“I've been a fan of Minor Figures for years - using Barista Oat in my coffee every morning at home and at my local coffee shop where they also serve it,” said Rand.“The branding is what pulled me in, with packaging that's cool, creative and a little irreverent. I remember seeing the carton for the first time and thinking, 'I want to be part of this.' I'm excited to leverage my expertise to give others that feeling as we grow and introduce more people to Minor Figures.”

Minor Figures is Seeing Major Gains

Minor Figures is the Barista Oat of choice in more than 10,000 coffee shops and cafés worldwide - a number that's quickly increasing as its North American retail presence also expands at a rapid pace.

Through brick-and-mortar distribution gains and strategic customer partnerships, Minor Figures has grown its retail footprint to more than 4,000 stores. Its signature Barista Oat has led the way, with the highest units per store per week in the category2.





Minor Figures Barista Oat

As one of the only B Corp Certified oat milk brands, Minor Figures' focus on creating innovative, plant-based products with minimal environmental impact is resonating with coffee fans, and it's now a top brand in both dollar and unit growth3.

“We're thrilled to have found these values-aligned team members to join us in furthering the Minor Figures mission,” continued Hauser.“When someone purchases Minor Figures, they know it will elevate their coffee experience while lowering their impact. In developing the best plant-based beverages with the smallest footprint, we can invite everyone along on the taste trip - ensuring the journey leads to a future that's both delicious and sustainable.”

Use the store locator to find Minor Figures and connect with Minor Figures on Instagram at @minorfigures.

About Minor Figures

Minor Figures is a global brand developing best-in-class plant-based beverages designed to take you on a taste trip. Founded by coffee-loving friends and baristas for a better planet, Minor Figures is creating a future worth saving - crafting tomorrow's beverage innovations with the biggest impact and smallest environmental footprint. As one of the only B Corp-certified oat milks in North America, they champion sustainability, community, and connection. Minor Figures products provide a café-quality experience in every cup. Find Minor Figures at major regional and national grocery stores across the U.S. and Canada, as well as on the bar of 10,000+ specialty coffee shops worldwide. To join The Minorverse, visit or connect with Minor Figures at @minorfigures.

1 SPINS TOTAL US - NATURAL EXPANDED | SSPB | TOP TEN | 12 W/E 06/15/25

2 SPINS Total US Natural Expanded / SS Plant Based Barista Oat / P12 / data ending 11/2/2025

3 SPINS Total US Natural Expanded / SS Plant Based Barista Oat / P52 / data ending 11/2/2025

