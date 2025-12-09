Empromptu Raises $2 Million To Launch Fully Self-Managing AI Context, The First Step Toward Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Platform enables AI systems to manage, train, and improve themselves in production environments

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empromptu AI, the company leading enterprises through the transition of static SaaS to self-improving AI-native applications, today announced an oversubscribed $2 million pre-seed round to accelerate development of its Self-Managing Context Engine: a breakthrough technology that allows AI features to manage, train, and improve themselves in production.

“SaaS apps shouldn't need a rewrite to become intelligent. They should be able to modernize in place with no glue code or guesswork needed-just self-improving logic alongside Provable AI that works with your own custom data models and your context,” said Shanea Leven, Founder and CEO of Empromptu.“As every company talks about incorporating AI into their business, we're building the infrastructure that lets AI run itself safely, predictably, and profitably. This is the missing piece between today's scripted prompts and tomorrow's autonomous software.”

The round was led by Precursor Ventures, with participation from Alumni Ventures, Founders Edge, Rogue Women VC, South Loop, and Zeal Capital in addition to angel investor Edith Harbaugh, Co-founder of LaunchDarkly.

A New Milestone: AI That Improves Itself

Empromptu's latest release introduces three new innovations for the enterprise: Infinite Memory, Adaptive Context Engine, and Custom Data Models. Built on its existing proprietary AI optimization stack, the complete system enables enterprises to build custom data models from their own business context, creating AI tailored to their specific operations rather than generic solutions. These applications train themselves, detect and correct accuracy drift automatically, and never lose context-all accessible to users regardless of technical expertise.

This is a major step toward AGI, with production accuracy up to 98 percent. More than 2,000 businesses across SaaS, physical AI, cybersecurity, ecommerce, education, healthcare, HR, IT, and social platforms are already integrating Empromptu into their systems.

From Static SaaS to AI-Native Infrastructure

A recent MIT study estimates that 95% of AI pilots never reach production due to reliability and maintenance issues. Prototype-focused builders like Lovable, Replit, and Bolt have made prototyping easier, but they're built for simple use cases and require extensive rewrites for production.

Empromptu embeds evaluation, optimization, and observability directly into each AI application, making it simple to transform existing codebases into AI-native applications that self-learn. Customers can deploy AI-native features in days, not months, without rewriting their core platforms.

“The next generation of intelligence won't come from bigger models, it will come from systems that know when to narrow in and when to zoom out. That's how we move from static prompts to software that actually learns,” said Charles Hudson, Managing Partner and Founder of Precursor Ventures.“Empromptu AI is innovating but in a way that is actually useful to businesses immediately. Every company will eventually have an AI, but Empromptu will be the standard that helps businesses get there first.”

The Path to AGI

The path to AGI is reliability, iteration, and systems that understand their own limits. With its new Infinite Memory and Adaptive Context Engine, Empromptu enables AI that learns what to focus on, what to ignore, and how to recombine ideas. The vision is AI that reflects human cognition: able to refine context, synthesize across it, focus deeply, and imagine freely-a future where AI doesn't just think, but begins to understand.

About Empromptu

Empromptu is building the platform that turns existing SaaS products into AI-native systems, software that learns, adapts, and improves itself. Founded by second-time entrepreneur Shanea Leven, Empromptu delivers enterprise-grade AI reliability and optimization for production environments, enabling companies to extend their roadmaps with AI without expanding their teams.

