Cosmaroma Launches Holiday Super Sale With Up To 50% Off On Flooring & Home Renovation Products

Cosmaroma, Ontario's family-owned home improvement chain, announces its Holiday Super Sale running from December 8 through January 7, featuring substantial discounts on flooring, bathroom fixtures, and other home renovation supplies at all Ontario and Montreal locations.

This month-long promotional event offers homeowners and contractors savings of up to 50% on select items, including Cosmaroma's Floorest brand porcelain tiles, waterproof luxury vinyl click flooring, laminate flooring, and engineered hardwood.

Featured Holiday Sale Pricing

All 24" x 48" Floorest porcelain tiles are priced at $2.99 per square foot, reduced from $3.99, while 30" x 60" tiles are available at $3.49 per square foot, down from $4.99. Smaller format tiles start at $0.99 per square foot.

Floorest 6 mm waterproof vinyl click flooring starts at $0.99 per square foot, reduced from $2.99. The 7 mm options are priced at $1.69 per square foot, while 9 mm flooring is available at $1.99 per square foot. All Floorest 12 mm laminate flooring is uniformly priced at $0.99 per square foot, reduced from $2.49.

Engineered hardwood in ABCD grade is available at $2.99 per square foot, while AB grade options are priced at $3.99 per square foot. Wood-look porcelain tiles are uniformly priced at $2.99 per square foot, reduced from $4.99.

The sale includes bathroom fixtures, with Dureno two-piece toilets starting at $99.99 and LED mirrors with anti-fog features from $99.99. Acoustic wall panels are available at $69.99, reduced from $89.99.

All Holiday Super Sale inventory is available at Cosmaroma's twelve Ontario locations plus the Montreal store, with products stocked for immediate pickup. Professional installation services are available through Cosmaroma's network of contractors.

About Cosmaroma

Originally established in 2005 in Toronto, Ontario, Cosmaroma's main goal is to save you money. As we all know, renovations can be costly, but they don't have to be. Our purpose is simple, to provide consumers with a solution out of paying outrageous prices at the big box stores. We have accomplished this by eliminating the middleman. Most of our products come directly from the manufacturer and nearly all our items are stocked on-site at one of our locations. To ensure an excellent experience, we dedicated ourselves to having a well trained & knowledgeable customer service team to guide you every step of the way. Whether it be a small bathroom renovation or an entire home overhaul, Cosmaroma has you covered. A wide selection of Flooring, Moulding, Trim, supplies, conveniently located and exceptionally priced!