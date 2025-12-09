Suffolk County Criminal Defense Lawyer Jason Bassett Discusses Implications Of Leaving The Scene Of An Accident

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY - Suffolk County criminal defense lawyer Jason Bassett is drawing renewed attention to the legal implications of Leaving the Scene of an Accident under New York Vehicle and Traffic Law Section 600. As incidents involving hit and run allegations rise across Long Island communities, the Law Offices of Jason Bassett, P.C. ( ) is emphasizing the importance of understanding the statutory duties imposed on all drivers involved in motor vehicle accidents. The topic of Leaving the Scene of an Accident (Hit and Run) and the risks associated with violations of NY VTL Section 600 continues to be a critical concern for local residents and visitors alike.

New York's statutory requirements under VTL Section 600 apply to every driver involved in a collision, regardless of fault or the level of damage sustained. The obligation to stop, exchange identifying information, and notify law enforcement under specific circumstances forms the core of the law and directly affects how prosecutors handle these cases in Suffolk County courts. For many individuals, the severity of these obligations becomes apparent only after charges are filed. Because penalties range from fines and DMV points to potential jail sentences, early legal guidance from a Suffolk County criminal defense lawyer can play an important role in how quickly and effectively these matters are resolved.

Leaving the Scene of an Accident involving property damage, governed by VTL Section 600(1), is categorized as a traffic infraction but carries consequences more serious than a typical moving violation. A conviction can result in up to 15 days in jail, fines up to 250 dollars, and the addition of 3 points to a driving record. In circumstances involving personal injury, penalties escalate significantly under VTL Section 600(2), which classifies the conduct as a criminal offense. Even minor complaints of soreness or superficial injuries may satisfy the statute's definition of“personal injury,” allowing prosecutors to elevate charges from an infraction to a misdemeanor. More severe outcomes, including accidents involving serious physical injury or fatalities, carry felony-level exposure with penalties that may include substantial fines and multiyear prison terms, making it essential to consult with a Suffolk County criminal defense lawyer to navigate these serious charges.

The legal threshold requiring proof that a driver“knew or had cause to know” an accident occurred is central to prosecution and defense strategies in these cases. Courts assess both subjective awareness and whether a reasonable person would have recognized the impact or circumstances of a collision. Defense efforts often focus on this statutory knowledge requirement, examining environmental conditions, the nature of the alleged impact, and the visibility or detectability of damage. Because this element can determine whether a case moves forward or is dismissed, comprehensive legal evaluation is especially important in the early stages of a VTL Section 600 allegation.

Hit and run allegations frequently arise from parking lot incidents, street collisions involving unattended vehicles, and situations in which owners are not present. New York law mandates prompt reporting to the nearest police station or judicial officer under these conditions, and failing to take this step is among the most common reasons drivers face charges for Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Property Damage. Even minor contact with parked or unoccupied vehicles may lead to formal charges if reporting obligations are not met.

About The Law Offices of Jason Bassett, P.C.:

The Law Offices of Jason Bassett, P.C., based in Suffolk County, provides comprehensive criminal defense representation for individuals facing misdemeanor and felony charges across Long Island and surrounding areas. The firm handles cases involving DWI, assault, drug offenses, property crimes, and traffic-related criminal charges. Attorney Jason Bassett brings extensive courtroom experience to each case and is committed to delivering strategic and effective defense services. For more information or to schedule a confidential consultation, visit the firm's website or contact the office directly.

