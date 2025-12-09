Azerbaijani And Turkish Air Forces Assessing Further Collaborative Synergies (PHOTO)
At the meeting, the sides discussed further development of interaction in the Air Force sphere, as well as opportunities to expand cooperation in joint exercises and exchange of experience, as well as technical and operational spheres.
The attendees were provided with a comprehensive overview
regarding the establishment of the contemporary Azerbaijan Armed
Forces, the current reformative initiatives, and the operational
dynamics of the Air Force.
The assembly encompassed a comprehensive dialogue on various pivotal matters of reciprocal significance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment