Azerbaijan And U.S. Explore New Frontiers In AI And Tech Collaboration


2025-12-09 09:08:06
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, has met with the Associate Director for Technology at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), Ethan Klein, during his visit to the U.S., the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend

The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies, as well as aligning personnel training with international standards. Discussions also covered potential joint initiatives and opportunities for collaboration in the areas of energy and cybersecurity.

Additionally, the sides exchanged perspectives on strengthening the partnership between U.S. companies and Azerbaijan, identifying the necessary steps for advancing bilateral cooperation.

The importance of expanding the regulatory and legal framework between the two countries was underscored, with particular emphasis on the pivotal role of ICT and AI in this context.

