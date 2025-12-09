William Mccorkle

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-12-09 09:07:10
  • Associate Professor of Education, College of Charleston
I am an associate professor of education with a focus on the intersection of immigration, nationalism, and education. I work extensively in Mexican border cities (Reynosa and Matamoros) with asylum seekers and examine how the realities of the borders and migration relate to the social studies classroom and broader social narratives.

  • –present Assistant Professor of Education, College of Charleston
  • 2018 Clemson University, Ph.D. in Curriculum and Instruction

