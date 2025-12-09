William Mccorkle

I am an associate professor of education with a focus on the intersection of immigration, nationalism, and education. I work extensively in Mexican border cities (Reynosa and Matamoros) with asylum seekers and examine how the realities of the borders and migration relate to the social studies classroom and broader social narratives.

