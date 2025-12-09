Professor in Information Studies, Swedish School of Library and Information Science, University of Borås

Jutta Haider, professor in Information Studies, works at the intersection of the social study of information and environmental communication. She teaches and researches in areas such as the algorithmic shaping and datafication of everyday life, search engines in digital culture, media and information literacy in environmental meaning-making, or the link between the crisis of information and the climate crisis. She leads the research group "Information Practices and Digital Cultures" at the Swedish School of Library and Information Science (SSLIS) and the focus area Information within the research program Mistra Environmental Communication.



2020–present Professor, University of Borås 2014–2020 Associate professor, Lund University



2014 Reader (docent), Lund University

2008 PhD, City, University of London

2003 MSc, City, University of London 1999 MPhil, University of Vienna, Austria

Library And Information Studies (0807)

