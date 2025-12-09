Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jutta Haider

  • Professor in Information Studies, Swedish School of Library and Information Science, University of Borås
Jutta Haider, professor in Information Studies, works at the intersection of the social study of information and environmental communication. She teaches and researches in areas such as the algorithmic shaping and datafication of everyday life, search engines in digital culture, media and information literacy in environmental meaning-making, or the link between the crisis of information and the climate crisis. She leads the research group "Information Practices and Digital Cultures" at the Swedish School of Library and Information Science (SSLIS) and the focus area Information within the research program Mistra Environmental Communication.

Experience
  • 2020–present Professor, University of Borås
  • 2014–2020 Associate professor, Lund University
Education
  • 2014 Reader (docent), Lund University
  • 2008 PhD, City, University of London
  • 2003 MSc, City, University of London
  • 1999 MPhil, University of Vienna, Austria
Research Areas
  • Library And Information Studies (0807)

