Helen Atherton
- Professor of Primary Care Research, University of Southampton
Researcher who focuses on access to general practice, in particular how digital services are used to access the GP, and to have a consultation. I try to understand how we can improve things for patients and the people working in the health service.
I co-lead the Primary Care Research Centre at the University of Southampton.
I am a health services researcher and I do qualitative and quantitative research in primary care settings.
- –present Professor of Primary Care Research, University of Southampton
