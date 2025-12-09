Helen Atherton

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-12-09 09:06:54
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Primary Care Research, University of Southampton
Researcher who focuses on access to general practice, in particular how digital services are used to access the GP, and to have a consultation. I try to understand how we can improve things for patients and the people working in the health service.
I co-lead the Primary Care Research Centre at the University of Southampton.
I am a health services researcher and I do qualitative and quantitative research in primary care settings.

  • –present Professor of Primary Care Research, University of Southampton

