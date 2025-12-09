ISS Extends Significant Contract With Global Technology Company In North America
Copenhagen, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the new contract, ISS will continue to deliver food solutions to the customer. The contract starts in Q1 2026 and has a five-year duration.
Steven Quick, CEO of ISS Americas, says:
“We are excited to continue this valued partnership and to further expand its scope. Through innovation, culinary excellence, and a hospitality-forward approach, we will continue to strive to provide tailored services that elevate the guest experience and improve efficiencies”.
For media enquiries:
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 4176 1989
For investor enquiries:
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725
Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468
