Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ISS Extends Significant Contract With Global Technology Company In North America


2025-12-09 09:02:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ISS, a leading global workplace experience and facility services company, has extended its longstanding partnership with a key technology customer in North America. The renewed agreement also includes a scope expansion.

Copenhagen, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the new contract, ISS will continue to deliver food solutions to the customer. The contract starts in Q1 2026 and has a five-year duration.

Steven Quick, CEO of ISS Americas, says:
“We are excited to continue this valued partnership and to further expand its scope. Through innovation, culinary excellence, and a hospitality-forward approach, we will continue to strive to provide tailored services that elevate the guest experience and improve efficiencies”.


For media enquiries:
 Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 4176 1989

For investor enquiries:
 Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725
Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468

CONTACT: For media enquiries: Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 4176 1989 For investor enquiries: Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725 Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468

MENAFN09122025004107003653ID1110458267



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search