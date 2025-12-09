Meiogenix Forms Strategic Advisory Board Of Global Agtech Leaders To Accelerate Crop Breeding Transformation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Research Triangle Park, Durham, North Carolina, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Industry Veterans from Monsanto, Corteva, Cornell, and others guide the advancement of the targeted recombination technology platform

Meiogenix, a biotechnology company harnessing epigenetics and AI-powered precision breeding, has assembled a world-class advisory board of scientific and agriculture industry leaders to accelerate deployment of its targeted recombination platform – poised to deliver the next major leap in plant breeding innovation.

The advisory board unites over a century of expertise across genetics, plant breeding, and commercialization from organizations including Monsanto, Corteva, CoverCress, Aramis Biotech, Cornell University, and France's CNRS. Their collective insight will help accelerate the Meiogenix mission to unlock the full potential of natural crop diversity and bring more resilient, high-performing varieties to market faster.

“Assembling this group is a defining moment for Meiogenix,” said Ricardo Garcia de Alba, CEO of Meiogenix.“These are the leaders who shaped modern seed innovation. Their counsel ensures that our science translates into a global breeding platform redefining what's possible, delivering genetic diversity faster, more predictably, and using untapped genetic resources.”

A New Era of Targeted Recombination for Precision Breeding

Meiogenix enables seed companies and plant breeders to enhance performance traits such as disease resistance, stress tolerance, and adaptability through precision-guided recombination. The company's platform offers a transformative path for developing non-GMO varieties adapted to climate and market needs in record time.

As Meiogenix expands, the advisory board will play a central role in expanding partnerships with leading global seed companies, broadening the application of Meiogenix technology across row crops, vegetables, and specialty crops.

“Meiogenix represents the most significant advance in targeted recombination since it was first described nearly a century ago,” said Neal Gutterson, Meiogenix chairman of the board and advisory board leader.“By accessing previously unavailable natural genetic diversity, Meiogenix is reinventing how we breed for resilience, productivity, and sustainability.”

Meiogenix Advisory Board Members

Dr. Neal Gutterson – System Board member of CGIAR and Partner & CTO at Radicle Growth, Former CTO at Corteva and DuPont Pioneer. He also serves as Chairman of the Board for Meiogenix.

Dr. Marc Albertsen – Former Director of Trait Discovery, Corteva Agriscience.

Marc André D'Aoust – Co-Founder and CSO, Aramis Biotech.

Dr. Marlin Edwards – Former Chief Technology Officer, Monsanto Seeds.

Dr. Alain Nicolas – CNRS Research Director and Group Leader, Department of“Dynamics of Genetic Information,” Institut Curie.

Dr. Wojtek Pawlowski – Professor of Plant Genetics and Plant Breeding, Cornell University.

Jerry Steiner – Former CEO, CoverCress; former EVP, Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, Monsanto.

About Meiogenix

Meiogenix is an agricultural biotech company that enables advanced breeding by leveraging targeted recombination. By unlocking the natural genetic diversity of crops, Meiogenix expands the biodiversity that can be used by farmers to address productivity, sustainability, and food challenges. For more information, please visit

Attachment

Meiogenix

CONTACT: Erika Poppelreiter AgTech PR for Meiogenix...