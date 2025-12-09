EFM Global Lights Up Iron Maiden's Stage

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Coordinating 35,000 kilos of production gear across six continents, EFM delivers the ultimate fan experience for millions

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EFM Global (EFM), a leading international logistics consultant specialising in complex projects, announced today that it has successfully managed the first leg of international freight and transportation operations for Iron Maiden's highly regarded“The Futures Past Tour” 2024 and“Run for your Lives” 2025 World Tour. The tours spanned multiple continents and required one of the most complex logistics operations in the live entertainment industry.

With routing across Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the United States, Mexico and South America, the tour requires seamless coordination of air, ocean and ground freight to deliver Iron Maiden's signature stadium-scale production to millions of fans worldwide.

“Planning for a tour of this scale begins more than a year in advance,” said Jason Bird, VP of Global Music, EFM.“With multi-continent routing, time-sensitive freight schedules and highly specialized production gear, precision coordination is everything. Our goal is to make sure Iron Maiden's fans get the world-class experience they expect, no matter where in the world they see the show.”

The“Run for Your Lives” tour has seen EFM transporting thousands of kilos of specialized production equipment, instruments, video rigs and set pieces across six continents. The effort represents one of the largest logistics pushes in live entertainment, with over 35,000 kilos of equipment moved across six continents. EFM has coordinated sea, air and road freight to transport instruments, lighting rigs, audio systems, pyrotechnics, staging and Iron Maiden's iconic“Eddie” costume to every stop on the 2024-2025 world tour.

The live entertainment industry continues to face evolving logistics challenges, from supply chain constraints to rising freight costs. Some artists, like Harry Styles, have opted for limited-residency performances, such as his two-week Madison Square Garden run, to mitigate disruptions and cost volatility. In 2022, Jack White's “Supply Chain Issues” Tour was one of the first to shine a spotlight on the behind-the-scenes struggles of moving massive productions on a tight schedule. Today, as tours grow larger and more global than ever, the logistical demands on artists, bands and production teams have never been higher, making precision planning and expert coordination essential for success.

By getting involved 12 to 18 months in advance, EFM helps artists, like Iron Maiden, maximize touring potential through early-stage planning that avoids costly routing conflicts, reduces risk and ensures efficiency, even on the most demanding schedules.

Leveraging its expertise in international freight strategy, EFM consistently delivers high-value, cost-effective solutions that enable artists to manage increasingly complex tour footprints while maintaining production excellence.

About EFM Global

Founded 25 years ago, EFM Global is a specialist freight forwarding company dedicated to live events, exhibitions, sports and entertainment logistics. With offices and agency partners across Europe, the Middle East, North America and Australia, EFM delivers complex logistics projects worldwide with precision and care. The company's expertise ranges from international freight forwarding, customs clearance and site management to sustainable logistics solutions, serving clients such as major museums, touring exhibitions, global sporting events and government institutions.

