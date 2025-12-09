DP World Receives ADOEXPO Export Sector Award In The Dominican Republic

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition highlights more than two decades of investment, competitiveness and support for national export growth

BOCA CHICA, Dominican Republic, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has been awarded the“Service to the Export Sector – Private Sector” honor by the Dominican Association of Exporters (ADOEXPO), the country's leading institution representing and advancing the national export sector. The distinction recognizes the company's more than 20-year commitment to strengthening the Dominican Republic's export ecosystem and supporting the nation's economic growth.

For more than two decades, DP World has played a central role in driving the Dominican Republic's logistics competitiveness – providing exporters with modern port infrastructure, reliable global connectivity, and integrated supply chain solutions that help accelerate trade.

Manuel Martínez, CEO of DP World in the Dominican Republic, said:“This recognition fills us with pride and strengthens our dedication to the development of this nation and growth of the export sector. We want to thank ADOEXPO, its president Karel Castillo, and its board of directors for highlighting the work of our organization. At DP World, we believe in the potential of the Dominican Republic as a regional logistics hub and will continue investing in infrastructure and technology to strengthen the competitiveness of our operations”.

A Leading Gateway for Dominican Exports

DP World's Caucedo port terminal has transformed the national maritime logistics landscape, becoming the country's leading gateway for imports and exports in the Dominican Republic. Earlier this year, DP World announced an agreement with the government to expand capacity at the Port of Caucedo and its adjacent Free Trade Zone. This leadership continues to attract investment, drive job creation, and strengthen the country's integration into global value chains.

Its performance is reflected in key global benchmarks:



Ranked 88th of 601 ports worldwide and ninth in Latin America in the United Nations' Conference on Trade and Development's (UNCTAD) Global Maritime Connectivity Index

Maritime connectivity spanning 154 countries Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (LSCI) score of 38.26, indicating the strength and frequency of maritime services connecting the Dominican Republic to global trade routes.



These achievements reflect DP World's role as a long-term partner to the Dominican Republic – advancing national competitiveness, expanding opportunities for exporters, and supporting a resilient, future-ready logistics ecosystem.

About ADOEXPO's Export Excellence Awards

The Export Excellence Awards represent the highest recognition of the Dominican export sector, organized by the Dominican Association of Exporters (ADOEXPO) since 1986. Their purpose is to stimulate export activity as a driver of economic and social growth, rewarding innovation, quality, and leadership in the country's exports. The selection process evaluates key criteria such as added value, quality, technological innovation, and adaptation to globalization, ensuring that distinguished companies uphold standards of excellence and international competitiveness.

