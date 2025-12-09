403
Australia Enforces Nationwide Ban on Social Media for Teens
(MENAFN) Australia has launched the world’s first nationwide restriction preventing minors under 16 from holding social media accounts.
Effective Wednesday Australian time, individuals below 16 are now barred from using or maintaining profiles on major platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat, and others.
Prior to the ban, hundreds of thousands of Australian teens were active online. Reports indicate around 440,000 users aged 13-15 were on Snapchat, roughly 350,000 on Instagram, 325,000 on YouTube, and more than 200,000 on TikTok.
The move aligns with a growing global trend, as several countries have started considering similar restrictions amid rising concerns over social media’s impact on developing brains, mental health, and learning.
