Funding Gap Forces Red Cross to End Central Mediterranean Mission
(MENAFN) The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) announced Tuesday that it will halt its Central Mediterranean humanitarian mission, confirming it can no longer sustain operations past 2025. The move ends its long-running collaboration with SOS Mediterranee aboard the Ocean Viking rescue vessel.
In its statement, the IFRC said its personnel will “no longer be present” on the ship, effectively shifting all operational costs to SOS Mediterranee. The joint mission has played a crucial role in sea rescues, with IFRC network teams helping save more than 8,600 people over the past four years, including 2,200 children.
Maria Alcazar Castilla, the IFRC’s deputy regional director for Europe, underscored the emotional toll of the decision, stating: "It brings us tremendous pain and sadness to have financial constraints directly impact such a vital and lifesaving operation." She added: "We are grateful to all our partners who supported this important initiative, from funding to sending staff onboard and advocating on behalf of migrants."
During its tenure at sea, IFRC teams delivered medical care, first aid, psychosocial assistance, food, and guidance on asylum procedures. According to the organization, staff took part in 156 rescue missions, served 96,000 meals, carried out 6,500 medical consultations, and facilitated 3,200 “safe and well” messages for families seeking contact with loved ones.
Although the maritime mission is winding down, the IFRC stressed that its broader humanitarian work for people on the move will continue across migration corridors throughout Europe and beyond.
