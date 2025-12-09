Optimumbank Holdings, Inc. Announces Insider Share Purchase By Director Michael Blisko

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimumBank (NYSE: OPHC) based in Ft. Lauderdale, FL and focused on community and business banking across Florida, announced that Director Michael Blisko, last week, purchased additional shares of Company stock in an open-market transaction.

According to a Form 4 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr. Blisko acquired 7,600 shares of OptimumBank common stock on December 4, 2025, at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction value of approximately $31,084.

The purchase increases Mr. Blisko's direct ownership stake and reflects insider confidence in the Company's future.

OptimumBank recently delivered what management described as its strongest quarter ever, reporting net earnings of $4.32 million (or $0.37 per basic share), driven by a notable increase in net interest income and solid execution of its business strategy. This financial performance reinforces the Board's conviction in the Company's growth trajectory and long-term value creation.

The Form 4 detailing this transaction is available on the SEC's website at .

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank was founded in 2000 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Our customers found a bank that is strongly service oriented with reasonable fees, unseen at larger financial institutions. OptimumBank is committed to supporting economic development and social progress through responsible banking and community partnerships. OptimumBank's business and financial solutions include: Business Banking, Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Treasury Management, and Personal Banking.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Private Securities Litigation and Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences and are subject to change, possibly materially. See“Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and the sections entitled“Risk Factors” in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on OptimumBank's website (Investor Relations - OptimumBank ) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website ( ). Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of OptimumBank speak only as to the date they are made, and OptimumBank does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

SOURCE: OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

Investor Relations & Corporate Relations

Contact: Seth Denison

Telephone: (305) 401-4140 / ...