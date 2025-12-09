Revinylize Recycling Collaborative Launches New Orleans Initiative In Conjunction With Vinyl Sustainability Summit 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A powerful story of sustainability, partnership and community impact is unfolding in New Orleans, LA. The Revinylize Recycling Collaborative TM-the Polymeric Exterior Products Association 's (PEPA ) nationwide program dedicated to advancing post-consumer rigid vinyl recycling-has arrived in the Big Easy with its most ambitious project yet: the residing and energy-efficiency upgrade of three New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity homes.

This expansion marks another milestone in Revinylize's mission to make rigid vinyl recycling accessible, scalable and circular. Supported by partners the Vinyl Sustainability Council, CertainTeed, Progressive Foam and JP Industrial, along with Brave/Direct Polymers and Recycled By Design TV, the New Orleans launch showcases what coordinated recycling infrastructure can achieve when industry and community join forces.

A Major Sustainability Showcase at the Vinyl Sustainability Summit 2025

Timed in conjunction with the Vinyl Sustainability Summit taking place in New Orleans this week, the project demonstrates Revinylize's model in action-showcasing how post-consumer siding can be removed, collected, recycled and re-manufactured into new products while delivering real benefits to homeowners.

The effort includes:

.Removal and recycling of old vinyl siding from three Habitat for Humanity homes

.Installation of brand-new, durable vinyl siding donated by CertainTeed

.Energy-efficiency upgrades, including insulation and air-sealing technology supplied by Progressive Foam

.Processing of recovered siding by JP Industrial, ensuring responsible recycling and reintegration into the supply chain

“We're proving that sustainable vinyl practices aren't just conceptual-they're achievable, repeatable and beneficial for communities,” said Matt Dobson, Senior Vice President of PEPA.“New Orleans is setting the stage for what the future of circular building materials looks like across North America.”

Leadership Perspective: Why Program Expansion Matters

PEPA President & CEO Kate Offringa emphasized that New Orleans represents not only a project milestone, but a pivotal moment in the evolution of vinyl circularity.“Revinylize is demonstrating what's possible when an industry comes together to take responsibility for its materials across their entire lifecycle,” Offringa said.“Each new city we enter expands the network, strengthens the infrastructure and accelerates our ability to turn post-consumer vinyl into valuable new products.”

Community Impact: Homes Revitalized, Families Supported

For the families served by the New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity, the project means more than new siding-it means increased comfort, reduced energy costs and a renewed sense of pride.

“We're thrilled to partner with Revinylize on this effort,” said Margeurite Oestreicher, Executive Director, New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity.“These improvements not only strengthen the homes themselves but also uplift the families who live in them. It's a powerful example of how sustainability and community development go hand in hand.”

A Model for the Future of Vinyl Circularity

The New Orleans launch is the fifth Revinylize expansion in the past year, following successful projects in Louisville, St. Louis, Nashville and Corsicana, TX. Those initiatives demonstrate the environmental and economic benefits of post-consumer siding recycling-including thousands of pounds diverted from landfills, lower disposal costs and new opportunities for contractors and recyclers.“Our goal for 2025 was to recycle 5 million pounds of post-consumer rigid vinyl,” Dobson noted.“We surpassed that in just six months. New Orleans is another step toward accelerating our national impact.”

