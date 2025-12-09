Alphaton Capital World Tour Lands At Abu Dhabi Finance Week

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CEO Brittany Kaiser Details 2026 Roadmap and Revenue-Generating Strategy during multiple speaking engagements

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaTON Capital ( NASDAQ: ATON ), the world's leading public technology company scaling the Telegram super app, with an addressable market of 1 billion monthly active users, today announced that its CEO, Brittany Kaiser, is taking the company's world tour to Abu Dhabi Finance Week this week.







This morning, Kaiser addressed VNTR Investor Forum Abu Dhabi on AlphaTON's five lines of business, the 2026 roadmap, and revenue-producing ventures including Cocoon decentralized AI and #OwnYourNode,AlphaTON Capital's ground-braking program enabling fractional participation in AI infrastructure.

Speaking Engagements for Dr. Kaiser in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, December 10th

Digital Asset Treasury Summit:

Panel: "Treasuries Beyond Bitcoin"

Time: 11:50 AM GST

Role: Panelist alongside leaders from DeFi Development Corporation, Digital Assets FG Nexus, and DigitalX Limited.



Global Games Show:

Panel: "The Billion-Dollar Arena: Unlocking Value in Competitive Gaming"

Time: 14:40 – 15:25 GST

Role: Panelist discussing the intersection of competitive gaming, blockchain, and decentralized finance.



"Abu Dhabi is a global hub for financial innovation, and the reception we've received has been phenomenal," said Dr. Brittany Kaiser. "The world is ready for a new model-one that prioritizes the user. At AlphaTON Capital, we are building the infrastructure for digital self-sovereignty. Our 2026 roadmap is clear, our revenue-producing businesses are already in motion, and we are here to build the partnerships that will define the next era of the digital economy."

Kaiser's appearance in Abu Dhabi is a critical stop on the AlphaTON Capital World Tour, which has already included major events in Singapore, Washington, New York, Dubai, London, and Lisbon. The tour will culminate in Davos during the World Economic Forum week in January 2026, where AlphaTON will solidify its position as a leader in the global push for a more open, private, and intelligent internet.

What AlphaTON Capital is showcasing this week



Cocoon AI + #OwnYourNode: a path for institutions, DAOs, and communities to co-own and monetize decentralized AI compute.

Telegram/TON distribution: chat-native apps (mini-apps, bots, games) with one-tap onboarding. HackATON Strategy & Builder Pipeline: AI / Payments / Infra tracks, post-event grants and GTM support, culminating at Davos 2026.

Investment & Acceleration focus areas



Decentralized AI Infrastructure

M&A and Venture Acceleration

Decentralized Physical Infrastructure (DePIN)

Financial Technology

Gaming & Entertainment Advanced Healthcare Technologies and Research

About AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON)

AlphaTON Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ATON) is the world's leading technology public company scaling the Telegram super app, with an addressable market of 1 billion monthly active users while managing a strategic reserve of digital assets. The Company implements a comprehensive M&A and treasury strategy that combines direct token acquisition, validator operations, and strategic ecosystem investments to generate sustainable returns for shareholders. Through its operations, AlphaTON Capital provides public market investors with institutional-grade exposure to the TON ecosystem and Telegram's billion-user platform while maintaining the governance standards and reporting transparency of a Nasdaq-listed company. Led by Chief Executive Officer Brittany Kaiser, Executive Chairman and Chief Investment Officer Enzo Villani, and Chief Business Development Officer Yury Mitin, the Company's activities span network validation and staking operations, development of Telegram-based applications, and strategic investments in TON-based decentralized finance protocols, gaming platforms, and business applications.

AlphaTON Capital Corp is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ATON". AlphaTON Capital, through its legacy business, is also advancing first-in-class therapies targeting known checkpoint resistance pathways to achieve durable treatment responses and improve patients' quality of life. AlphaTON Capital actively engages in the drug development process and provides strategic counsel to guide the development of novel immunotherapy assets and asset combinations. To learn more, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or AlphaTON's future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the development and adoption of AI technologies, cryptocurrency market volatility, regulatory developments, technical challenges in infrastructure deployment, and general economic conditions. AlphaTON undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.



