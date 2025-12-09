IPL 2026: Why KKR Coach Picked Venkatesh Iyer For His Attitude

Venkatesh Iyer has returned to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction with a base price of Rs 2 crore after being released by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

KKR Coach Recalls Iyer's Impressive Attitude

Speaking on The Great Indian Cricket Show on DD Sports, head coach of KKR, Abhishek Nayar explained how Venkatesh Iyer's attitude, rather than just his numbers, caught his eye during the trials. Nayar said, "I actually picked him because of his attitude. On day one, Venkatesh Iyer walked in with swagger; he performed, but he never looked at us or tried to please anyone. I thought he was someone with a lot of attitude," as per a release from The Great Indian Cricket Show.

He continued, "On day two, we gave him a game. In the final over, when our bowler cramped, Venky shouted from the boundary, 'I will bowl the last over.' He bowled and conceded 18 runs, but what I loved was his willingness to face adversity."

"The trial mattered less to him than proving to himself that he was doing the right thing. That conviction stayed with me," he noted.

A Look Back at Iyer's KKR Journey

In 2021, Venkatesh arrived as a storm, scoring 370 runs in ten games in his debut season as KKR reached the final, but they lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

In their title-winning year in 2024, the southpaw again scored 370 runs.

Things looked difficult in 2025, as he scored 142 runs in 11 games, with one fifty, at an average of 20.28.

