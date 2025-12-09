Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Trailer Teases A Gritty Thriller

'Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders' Trailer Promises a Gritty Thriller

The makers of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's starrer 'Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders' have finally released the trailer of the film on Tuesday. The crime thriller is directed by Honey Trehan and written by Smita Singh. Apart from Nawazuddin, the film also stars Chitragandha Singh, Rajat Kapoor, Radhika Apte and Sanjeev Kapoor in the lead roles.

The trailer offers a glimpse of the Bansal mansion, where a wealthy family is found slaughtered behind locked rooms, and every survivor has something to fear. The two-minute and twenty-one-second video opens with Inspector Jatil (played by Nawazuddin) being called upon to investigate a case that is bigger, grittier, and more complex, involving the murder of a wealthy family. Chitragandha appears to be a survivor, and suspicion also falls on Sanjay Kapoor. Several witnesses also complicated the case with their statements, as per the trailer. One of the trailer's highlights is Nawazuddin's ferocious tenacity in the search for the truth behind the case.

Netflix shared the trailer on their Instagram handle on Tuesday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Cast on Their Characters

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Playing Inspector Jatil

Nawazuddin opened up about his character in the series, saying, "Jatil may have evolved in every way, but his resolve is exactly the same. His objectivity, his razor-sharp eye for detail, and his ability to cut through noise remain his greatest weapons. Even when power, influence, and intimidation close in on him, he refuses to let anything derail his search for the truth. Returning to the character felt thrilling, and I want to thank Honey and Netflix for bringing this story back with higher stakes. We are excited to present a new case to the fans in hopes they give us the same, if not more, love this time around as well," as per the press note.

Chitrangda Singh on Her Complex Role

Chitrangda Singh appeared poised yet trembling beneath the surface, carrying fear and silence in equal measure. "Meera's character is one of the most interesting and challenging ones I have played- there is a sense of fragility and toughness all at once. This character lives in shadows- emotional, moral, and psychological. There are many layers to Meera, she has a lot to say, there are things she's at the cusp of revealing but cannot for fear. I am thankful to both Honey and Netflix for giving me the chance to play a complex character like this," said Chitragandha as quoted in a press note.

Release Date

'Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders' will be streaming on Netflix on December 19. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)