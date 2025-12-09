Utopia Gains More Than 40% After Kucoin Debut



The project runs on the Binance network and incorporates character-based progression tied to earning mechanics.

The token's market capitalization stands at about $236,039. The token is still trading well below its all-time high reached in November.

Utopia (UTOPIA) surged more than 40% over the past 24 hours after the token was listed on KuCoin, bucking weakness in the broader cryptocurrency market.

The total market fell 2.1% in the last 24 hours, with Bitcoin (BTC) down 2%, Ethereum (ETH) slipping 1.7% and Binance Coin (BNB) tumbling 2.6%. Despite the selloff across major tokens, Utopia's price saw substantial gains following its exchange debut. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Utopia jumped to 'extremely bullish' from 'bearish' over the past day, as chatter increased to 'extremely high' from 'normal' levels.

Built on the Binance network, Utopia allows users to earn tokens by guiding the Utopia girl character deeper into the“world's core” to grow their influence. The project describes its ecosystem as“a digital world where exploration builds community and generates rewards.”

Utopia's price has gained 25.80% over the last week, outperforming the global cryptocurrency market, which is down 1.30% over the same period.

