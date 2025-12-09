Google's EU Woes: Tech Giant Faces Fresh Antitrust Probe Over AI Content Use



The inquiry comes amid a growing crackdown by European regulators on U.S. tech giants.

The inquiry centers on whether Google imposed unfavorable terms on content creators or undercut rival AI developers. In September, the tech giant was fined €2.95 billion ($3.44 billion) for its unethical adtech practices.

The European Commission has launched a new investigation on Tuesday targeting Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) over concerns it may have exploited online content to power its artificial-intelligence features.

What Sparked The Inquiry?

Google's AI services, including“AI Overviews” and“AI Mode” on its search platform, now draw on content from web publishers and uploads on its video platform to generate summaries or conversational answers.

The European Commission said it will probe whether Google used the content without appropriate payment or an option for publishers and content creators to refuse its use, undercutting rival AI developers.

The probe follows previous major penalties against Google: in September, the tech giant was fined €2.95 billion ($3.44 billion) for its unethical adtech practices. EU antitrust laws prohibit anticompetitive agreements between companies and ban the misuse of market power. Penalties for breaking EU antitrust rules can reach up to 10% of a company's worldwide yearly revenue.

Google has already been scrutinized under the EU's new Digital Markets Act (DMA), facing allegations that it has pushed down search results from publishers that include paid or sponsored material.

The latest development comes even after President Donald Trump's repeated warnings on the European Union's clampdown on U.S. big tech.

GOOGL stock has gained over 65% in 2025 and over 78% in the last 12 months.

