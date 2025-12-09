Epsmomentum Introduces AI Analyst To Transform Stock Analysis For Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Combining AI-driven analysis with original source documents, EPSMomentum provides investors with clear, actionable stock insight.

New York, NY, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPSMomentum, a NYC-based provider of data-driven analytics and unique datasets for smarter investing, today announced the launch of its new AI Analyst tool. This innovative solution is designed to streamline and improve stock selection for equity investors. The tool delivers rapid AI analysis with actionable insights to complement the company's award-winning analytics application.

EPSMomentum's AI Analyst provides rapid analysis from the latest company releases, earnings call transcripts, CEO commentary and analyst questions. By comparing new information with prior quarters, the tool expertly summarizes key financial performance, sequential trends, growth rates, strategy execution and competitive analysis all within a single platform.

“Investors are drowning in information,” said Alex Carteau, CEO and Co-Founder of EPSMomentum.“Our AI Analyst was built to help investors focus on what's important and give them the confidence they need to make solid decisions. It's like having a professional research team in your pocket.”

EPSMomentum provides a stock rating model (EM Score), proprietary market timing indicators (TM), Revision Scores (RS) and powerful stock screening capabilities to identify the stocks appropriate for portfolio inclusion. The addition of the AI Analyst marries the immense benefits AI can bring with high-quality underlying data and the clarity investors seek.

In recognition of its innovative technology, EPSMomentum was announced the winner of Benzinga's 2025 FinTech Awards for best financial research app on November 10, 2025.

“Our goal with the AI Analyst tool is to ask the questions most investors want answered without requiring multiple prompts, listening to earnings calls or reading numerous transcripts," said Max Linnington, CRO and Co-Founder of EPSMomentum.“We want investors, whether they're just starting out or managing large portfolios, to understand how a company is performing, how it is priced and its relative value versus its closest peer group.”

Providing tools for personalized analysis and continuous monitoring, the platform goes beyond reports by actively helping investors anticipate trends and respond to them. By combining AI-driven insights with original source documents, EPSMomentum is setting a new standard for transparency and accessibility in financial research. Investors can quickly analyze stocks, extract critical information and make confident, data-driven decisions.

About EPSMomentum

Founded and run by two former senior Bloomberg executives, EPSMomentum provides an investment intelligence platform that helps investors identify high-potential stocks and optimal market timing with proprietary analytics and real-time data. By combining earnings momentum insights, fundamental analysis and advanced market indicators, EPSMomentum delivers clarity and confidence for smarter investing decisions.

For more information, visit

CONTACT: Joanne Hogue Smart Connections PR for EPSMomentum +1 (410) 658-8246...