MOR Consulting Group Awarded Multi-Year Vendor Of Record Agreement With Canadian Public Institution
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- MOR Consulting GroupTM has been awarded a multi-year Vendor of Record (VOR) agreement with a major Canadian public institution following a competitive procurement process. The agreement includes advisory across enterprise transformation, business strategy, procurement modernization, organizational development, DEI, and leadership-related mandates.
This appointment reinforces MOR Consulting GroupTM's continued work with public-sector organizations and aligns with our deliberate growth strategy. Our focus has always been to partner with select mission-driven organizations and public institutions to fix what's broken and scale what's working.
The institution, widely regarded for its commitment to building stronger leaders and businesses, plays a critical role in supporting Canada's long-term economic resilience. At a time when intentional, forward-looking investments are essential to national growth, this partnership reflects MOR's alignment with organizations that take that responsibility seriously.
Charlene Currie, President of MOR Consulting GroupTM, shared her thoughts on the significance of this milestone:“At MOR Consulting GroupTM, we celebrate every win - big or small. This agreement matters. We don't consider it just another contract. This public institution, our newest client, has a foundational role in strengthening Canada's ecosystem of leadership, innovation, and economic development. That mission resonates deeply with us.”
About MOR Consulting GroupTM
MOR Consulting GroupTM is a WBE-certified, full-service management consulting firm operating across Canada and the United States. We work with mission-driven organizations and public institutions to deliver performance-driven consulting in enterprise transformation, risk advisory, procurement modernization, and workforce alignment. The firm is rooted in performance, guided by purpose, and committed to equity. We are experts at fixing what's broken and scaling what works.
For more updates, visit the MOR Consulting GroupTM Newsroom.
