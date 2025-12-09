403
China calls on Pakistan, Afghanistan to ease tensions
(MENAFN) China on Tuesday urged Pakistan and Afghanistan to reduce tensions and resolve disputes through dialogue, following recent clashes along their shared border.
“Pakistan and Afghanistan are both China’s traditional and friendly neighbors, and the two countries are and will always be neighbors of each other,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said during a press briefing in Beijing.
The statement followed weekend clashes that reportedly killed at least five people in Afghanistan, though calm reportedly returned to the border afterward.
Guo called on both nations to “continue handling differences and disputes through dialogue and consultation, to de-escalate tensions, and jointly keep the region peaceful and stable.” He added that China “stands ready” to work with the international community to play a constructive role in improving Pakistan-Afghanistan relations.
