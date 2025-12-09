Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
China calls on Pakistan, Afghanistan to ease tensions

China calls on Pakistan, Afghanistan to ease tensions


2025-12-09 08:15:06
(MENAFN) China on Tuesday urged Pakistan and Afghanistan to reduce tensions and resolve disputes through dialogue, following recent clashes along their shared border.

“Pakistan and Afghanistan are both China’s traditional and friendly neighbors, and the two countries are and will always be neighbors of each other,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said during a press briefing in Beijing.

The statement followed weekend clashes that reportedly killed at least five people in Afghanistan, though calm reportedly returned to the border afterward.

Guo called on both nations to “continue handling differences and disputes through dialogue and consultation, to de-escalate tensions, and jointly keep the region peaceful and stable.” He added that China “stands ready” to work with the international community to play a constructive role in improving Pakistan-Afghanistan relations.

MENAFN09122025000045017281ID1110457907



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search