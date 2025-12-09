Committee On Women, Youth And Persons With Disabilities Shortlists Candidates For Council On Gender-Based Violence And Femicide
The Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities met on Friday and agreed to shortlist 18 candidates to be interviewed to serve on the National Council on Gender Based Violence and Femicide.
The shortlisted candidates reflect a diverse background, representing South Africa's demographics.
The committee received 403 applications submitted through various channels – online (322), email (80) and in person (1). Furthermore, the Committee noted that eight applications were submitted late, and 48 were identified as duplications.
The names of the shortlisted candidates along with CVs (in compliance with POPI Act) will be published on Parliament's website. This will give civil society and the public at large an opportunity to comment on and engage with the shortlist, ensuring transparency and inclusivity throughout the selection process.
The closing date for comments from members of the public and civil society is 23 January 2026.
These names of the shortlisted candidates are as follows:
1. Baynes-Daintree, Robyn-Lee
2. Dangor, Zubeda
3. Digashoa, Mpho Frans
4. Hlongwa, Hlongwa
5. Hoosen, Shaakira Radia
6. Limema, TWM Limema
7. Marais, Marnè
8. Matabane, Matshidiso Emily
9. Mbobo, Nolizwi
10. Molehe, Perceverance Percival
11. Moremane, Tirisano
12. Moutloatse, Keitemetse Fatimata
13. Ndlovu, Anele
14. Nxumalo, Vuyisiwe
15. Peters, Caroline
16. Ramalepe, Lebogang-Mathibe
17. Siswana, Anele
18. Suliman, Ravikantha
