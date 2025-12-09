Infinum Enables Companies To Integrate Their Apps And Services Directly Into Chatgpt

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Zagreb, Croatia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2025) - As ChatGPT opens its platform to third-party apps, tech consultancy Infinum is guiding companies to capture this emerging opportunity and bring their services into natural, conversation-driven user experiences.







Build And Launch Interactive ChatGPT Apps Without Downloads or Redirects

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



OpenAI's Apps SDK enables developers to build apps that run within the ChatGPT interface. Users can browse, compare, purchase, troubleshoot, and complete tasks through simple conversation.

The entire journey stays in one place, without redirects, downloads, or forms.

With GPT Apps still in early rollout, brands that act now could stand to gain visibility, shape user expectations, and gather insights ahead of the wider market.

"People don't search for answers anymore; they expect to ask and get them instantly. With 74% of consumers embracing chat and voice assistants, brands have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to capture first-mover advantage, define the new standard of customer experience, and be truly innovative in their vertical," said Kasper Kuijpers, Founder and CTO at Your Majesty, part of Infinum.

Infinum's offering includes:



Discovery workshops

Rapid prototyping

Full-stack development Post-launch support for production-ready ChatGPT Apps

ChatGPT Apps combine conversation and interactivity, allowing brands to provide practical experiences within the chat interface.

It could allow brands to:



Connect with customers at the moment they need a product or service.

Reduce friction with no downloads, redirects, or forms.

Gain insights from real-time interactions. Shape how users experience this new type of app.

Industries ranging from retail and travel to finance, healthcare, education, and real estate can benefit from ChatGPT Apps, using them to streamline tasks, provide insights, and enable in-chat interactions.

For more information on building ChatGPT Apps with Infinum, visit infinum/ai-and-data-engineering.

About Infinum

Infinum is an independent tech consultancy that partners with leading global brands and world-renowned enterprises to deliver innovative digital solutions for an array of industries, including finance, healthcare, and automotive. Founded in 2005, Infinum has created digital products that are used by millions worldwide and earned numerous industry awards, including Red Dot and iF Design Award. Employing over 400 professionals, the company operates from eight offices across the US and Europe.