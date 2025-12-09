Aleen Inc. Introduces Wellness AI: A Journey Into Self-Discovery, Not Medical Diagnosis

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2025) - Aleen Inc. (CSE: ALEN.U), a digital wellness company, invites users to explore the philosophy behind its Wellness AI platform. From early concept testing to personal insight features, Aleen Inc. continues creating tools that help individuals- without medical assessments.

Wellness AI is about seeing yourself clearly, understanding your routines, and learning from your own behaviors. It is a companion for reflection, turning everyday moments into opportunities for self-awareness and growth.

"Our goal is to help people observe themselves with clarity," said Oleksandr Luzin, Director at Aleen Inc. "Wellness AI is not about diagnosis - it is about reflection, insight, and discovering what your own patterns can teach you."

By emphasizing personal awareness, mindful reflection, and thoughtful observation, Aleen ensures that Wellness AI supports self-discovery in a safe, empowering, and non-medical way, reflecting the company's commitment to clarity, transparency, and meaningful digital wellness experiences.

About Aleen Inc.

Aleen Inc. operates as a digital wellness and well-being insights company. Its platform transforms personal wellness information into simple, personalized insights that promote greater self-awareness and balance in daily life. Aleen's mission is to empower individuals with knowledge and clarity through responsible use of technology and data.

