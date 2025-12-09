Navrocki Hopes Zelensky Will Visit Warsaw

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was written on social media platform X by Zbigniew Bogucki, head of the Polish presidential office, according to Ukrinform.

“The President of the Republic of Poland also expresses hope that President Zelensky will visit him in Warsaw to discuss issues that Poland has to settle with Ukraine,” Bogucki wrote.

He added that Poland“deserves gratitude and respect from Ukraine for the great help that the Republic of Poland and the Polish people provided after the Russian invasion.”

The head of the presidential office highlighted Navrocki's words about the requirement of“symmetry in relations between Poland and Ukraine” given Poland's enormous efforts in military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

According to Bogucki, the Polish President hopes Zelensky“will respect this effort by the Poles, open up to certain suggestions from the Polish state, and express gratitude toward Polish soldiers, Polish citizens, and the Polish state in terms of strategic support for Ukraine.”

Bogucki also noted that, in Navrocki's view, support for Ukraine remains a fundamental factor uniting Poland and Ukraine.

It was previously reported that President Zelensky said he would visit Poland as soon as he received an invitation.

On December 3, during a visit to the Rzeszów-Jasionka logistics hub, President Karol Navrocki stated that he demands symmetry in Polish-Ukrainian relations, gratitude from Ukraine to the Polish people for their assistance, and invited the Ukrainian President to visit Warsaw.