International Consultant Weighing Cooperation Opportunities With Azerbaijani Companies
According to him, the company provides a wide range of services to ensure the integrity of assets (asset integrity), covering all directions and stages in the energy industry.
"Analyzing the Azerbaijani market, we see that we can make a certain contribution here.
Possible partner formats are being discussed now. However, it's too early to talk about specific agreements," said the company representative.
Regarding expectations from the conference, Williams said that the Azerbaijani market is under the microscope and decisions about future activities are being considered.
"We know the organizers of the conference well. We have been cooperating with them in Türkiye for three years as part of the TANAP project. They know us, and by participating in this event, we want to see what opportunities and advantages can open up here," he added.
