With Salem And Abeer App. Helps Students' Exam Preparation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Muneera Al-Rabiah
KUWAIT, Dec 9 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Education on Tuesday launched the new interactive app "With Salem and Abeer," a smart digital learning platform designed to help students prepare for exams and strengthen their academic understanding through modern interactive methods.
Speaking to KUNA, Minister of Education Dr. Sayed Jalal Abdulmohsen Al-Tabtabaei said that the app is part of the ministry's digital transformation plan to update teaching tools, provide a flexible and safe learning environment, and allow students to access educational content anytime and anywhere, especially during exam periods.
Meanwhile, Maryam Al-Farsi, app supervisor, told KUNA that the platform offers simplified educational content for different grade levels, along with practice exam models and self-assessment tools, enabling students to review their curricula in a modern way that boosts their academic performance.
This app relies on interactive digital learning techniques that international studies have shown to be effective in improving learning outcomes, enhancing comprehension, and narrowing achievement gaps among students, she added.
The app represents an advanced step in developing digital education and reflects the ministry's commitment to using modern technology to support students, improve exam readiness, and achieve better learning outcomes that meet future needs. (end)
