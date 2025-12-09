403
KNG Deputy Chief Visits Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Military Camp
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 9 (KUNA) -- Deputy Chief of Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah visited on Tuesday Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah military camp to monitor expansion projects development of the camp.
Sheikh Faisal Al-Nawaf conveyed the gratitude of KNG Chief Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the staff, stressing the leadership's strong support for providing all necessary needs to the unit's operation within the camp, the KNG said in a statement.
He also praised the staff working on the expansion projects, carried out with the latest construction and engineering standards to support current and future development plans, noting the progress made according to schedule.
During the visit, he received a briefing on the project, which comes as part of the effort to develop facilities and buildings across all National Guard camps. (end)
