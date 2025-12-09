403
Google Faces EU Probe Over AI Content Practices
(MENAFN) Brussels regulators defied Washington's objections Tuesday by launching a formal antitrust probe into Google's artificial intelligence practices, examining whether the tech behemoth violated European Union competition laws.
The European Commission announced the investigation will scrutinize how Google extracts content from online publishers and its YouTube platform to power AI services under allegedly exploitative terms, according to an official statement.
Investigators will examine two critical areas: whether Google mines publisher content for generative AI tools without fair payment while coercing participation by threatening reduced visibility in Google Search rankings. The inquiry will simultaneously assess if YouTube videos and creator content train Google's AI models without compensation or opt-out rights—even as competing AI developers face restrictions from accessing the same YouTube material.
The commission designated the case as a high-priority investigation requiring expedited examination.
This marks the latest regulatory action against the Silicon Valley giant in Europe. September saw Brussels impose a €2.95 billion ($3.34 billion) penalty on Google for anticompetitive conduct in digital advertising. By November, authorities had initiated a separate Digital Markets Act investigation targeting Google's alleged suppression of media outlets in search rankings.
Google joins fellow American tech corporations facing intensified European regulatory scrutiny. Last week, the European Commission opened formal antitrust proceedings against Meta while levying €120 million ($139.8 million) in penalties against Elon Musk's platform X—marking the first enforcement action under the Digital Services Act for non-compliance.
Washington has consistently condemned EU regulatory efforts as discriminatory targeting of American enterprises. Musk attacked the union Saturday following the X fine, pledging retaliation against bureaucrats behind the sanction.
