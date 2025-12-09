New York Gastroenterology Associates Taps Proscia For Digital Pathology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delivering high-throughput results with speed and precision

NEW YORK and PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Gastroenterology Associates, LLP (NYGA), New York City's leading independent gastroenterology practice, is working with Proscia ®, a pathology AI company, to advance its standard of excellence. It has adopted Proscia's Concentriq® software platform to deliver fast, expert results and lay the technology foundation for capitalizing on new opportunities to fuel research breakthroughs.

Digital pathology is transforming the microscope-based standard, driving a shift to data-rich images that provide one of the most detailed and direct profiles of diseases like cancer. Adoption is accelerating as the rise of precision medicine and advancements in AI create new ways to harness this data. While laboratories initially went digital to gain confidence and efficiency, they can now increasingly unlock insights and collaborate with life sciences organizations on the next novel therapies and diagnostics.

“Gastroenterology is exceptionally well positioned to benefit from digital pathology,” said David Hertz, NYGA's Chief Operating Officer.“We trust Proscia to help us fully realize that potential. Proscia's software strikes a unique balance between meeting our needs today and driving a bold vision for the future, and its team has guided us every step of the way.”

NYGA has implemented Concentriq in its in-house laboratory to support pathologists in delivering timely and accurate results. Because the platform is used across both laboratories and life sciences organizations, NYGA will also benefit from a shared foundation for seamlessly collaborating with pharmaceutical companies. This will enable the practice to expand its role in research, building on its active participation in clinical trials and studies.

“NYGA shares our commitment to rewiring pathology,” said David West, Proscia's CEO.“With Concentriq, it is well poised to shape the way we understand and treat gastrointestinal conditions. NYGA is not only realizing precision medicine but also laying a blueprint for other groups to follow.”

About New York Gastroenterology Associates

New York Gastroenterology Associates is New York City's premier independent gastroenterology practice. Offering comprehensive expertise in gastrointestinal health - such as colon cancer screening, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and hepatology - NYGA provides high-quality care and exceptional service. Renowned for its thought leadership and commitment to advancing medical knowledge, NYGA actively engages in clinical research to improve patient care outcomes. For more information, visit .

About Proscia

Proscia is rewiring pathology for precision medicine to improve patient outcomes. Its technology fuels the development and use of novel therapies and diagnostics, harnessing data and AI in the fight against humanity's most challenging diseases, like cancer. 16 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and a global laboratory network on track to deliver more than 8 million diagnoses annually rely on Proscia's solutions each day. For more information, visit proscia and follow Proscia on LinkedIn and X.

Sydney FenkellVP, Marketing Communications...