Amir Appoints Undersecretary For Ministry Of Municipality

2025-12-09 08:01:59
The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued today Decree No. (110) of 2025 appointing HE Ali bin Mohammed bin Ali Al Ali as Undersecretary of the Ministry of Municipality. The decree stipulates its implementation and enforcement from the date of its issuance and its publication in the Official Gazette.

The Peninsula

