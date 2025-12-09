Amir Appoints Undersecretary For Ministry Of Municipality

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued today Decree No. (110) of 2025 appointing HE Ali bin Mohammed bin Ali Al Ali as Undersecretary of the Ministry of Municipality. The decree stipulates its implementation and enforcement from the date of its issuance and its publication in the Official Gazette.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.