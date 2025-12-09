403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kosovo admits Hungary’s support is vital for lifting EU punitive measures
(MENAFN) Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani said Monday that Hungary’s backing is crucial for lifting European Union punitive measures against her country, describing the steps as “unfair” and detrimental to Kosovo’s reform agenda.
Osmani made the remarks following a meeting with Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok in Pristina, where they discussed bilateral relations, regional dynamics, and Kosovo’s European path. She emphasized that removing these measures is vital for advancing reforms, strengthening institutions, and maintaining economic stability.
Hungary has consistently advocated for greater EU engagement with the Western Balkans and wields influence within the bloc on enlargement issues. Osmani highlighted that Kosovo’s Euro-Atlantic integration serves the interests of its citizens, the region, and the European continent.
The EU imposed several restrictive measures on Kosovo in mid-2023, citing Pristina’s inadequate steps to ease tensions in the Serb-majority north after unrest following local elections. These measures included limiting Kosovo’s participation in high-level EU events and restricting access to certain development and financial assistance programs.
In May, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced that Brussels had begun gradually rolling back the measures following partial tension reductions and renewed engagement in the EU-mediated dialogue.
Osmani made the remarks following a meeting with Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok in Pristina, where they discussed bilateral relations, regional dynamics, and Kosovo’s European path. She emphasized that removing these measures is vital for advancing reforms, strengthening institutions, and maintaining economic stability.
Hungary has consistently advocated for greater EU engagement with the Western Balkans and wields influence within the bloc on enlargement issues. Osmani highlighted that Kosovo’s Euro-Atlantic integration serves the interests of its citizens, the region, and the European continent.
The EU imposed several restrictive measures on Kosovo in mid-2023, citing Pristina’s inadequate steps to ease tensions in the Serb-majority north after unrest following local elections. These measures included limiting Kosovo’s participation in high-level EU events and restricting access to certain development and financial assistance programs.
In May, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced that Brussels had begun gradually rolling back the measures following partial tension reductions and renewed engagement in the EU-mediated dialogue.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment