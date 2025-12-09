403
Jumbo Launches DSF Shopping Extravaganza with AED 1 Million in Spin & Win Prizes for Shoppers
(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Dubai, UAE, 8 December 2025: Jumbo Electronics, one of the UAE’s most trusted retailers for electronics and home appliances, has launched its much-awaited Jumbo Shopping Festival for the Dubai Shopping Festival. Running until 11 January 2026, the promotion invites customers to enjoy an exciting Spin & Win experience with total prizes worth AED 1 million, along with exclusive partner offers and strong value-driven bank promotions across all 17 Jumbo stores in the UAE and online at jumbo.ae.
Spin & Win: Shop for AED 2,000 and Unlock Instant Rewards
During the festival, shoppers who spend AED 2,000* or more at Jumbo stores or online at Jumbowill receive one Spin & Win chance, giving them the opportunity to win premium gadgets & electronics or valuable next-purchase vouchers. With a large prize pool and various types of discount gift vouchers , customers have a strong chance of taking home assured rewards.
Moreover, customers don’t have to wait to get their rewards as they will be able to access their Spin & Win entry immediately after purchase. All the winners will receive their voucher codes or prize confirmations via email. A one-spin-per-customer rule during the campaign period ensures a fair and secure experience throughout the campaign.
The exciting prizes from leading brands include top tech items such as Huawei Mate XT Ultimate, Honor Magic V5, LG 65” QNED 2025 TV, Samsung Tab A11, Dreame L10S Plus Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Stylish Smeg Coffee Machines, BOSE SoundLink Flex II, JBL Portable Speakers, HP Pavilion X360, Huawei GT6 Smartwatches, Huawei Freebuds, and a wide selection of lifestyle accessories and home appliances.
The voucher rewards range from AED 100 to AED 2,000, giving customers even more reasons to return for their next purchase. For example, customers can receive AED 100 on a purchase of AED 1,000, AED 200 on AED 2,000, and up to AED 2,000 when spending AED 20,000.
Jumbo is giving customers extra time to enjoy these rewards, with all vouchers valid until 15th February 2026 and redeemable on the next purchase if the required spend criteria is met. Apple, Sony PlayStation, and DJI products are not included.
A Jumbo Electronics spokesperson said: “This is one of the most exciting times of the year for our customers, and the Jumbo Shopping Festival is designed to make this season truly memorable for residents and tourists alike. With a prize pool of AED 1 million, we are giving our valued customers a chance to win through one of the simplest and easiest processes of Spin & Win, with instant rewards. This is in addition to exclusive partner savings and strong bank offers, creating an experience filled with exceptional value, excitement, and convenience across our UAE stores and online.”
Bank Savings
To make shopping festival more rewarding, Jumbo has collaborated with leading banks in the UAE to offer customers instant savings and convenient payment benefits. HSBC credit cardholders can enjoy a 10% discount on a minimum purchase of AED 1,500, capped at AED 200 and valid until 11th January 2026. ADIB covered card customers receive a similar 10% discount on purchases of AED 1,500 or more, also capped at AED 200. Sharjah Islamic Bank covered card customers can benefit from a 10% discount until 31st December 2025, on a minimum spend of AED 1,000, capped at AED 200. Additionally, Emirates NBD credit cardholders can also take advantage by enjoying a 0% Easy Payment Plans for 18 and 24 months, valid until 31st December 2025. These offers make it easier for customers to shop the latest technology with greater affordability during the festive period.
Special Partner Offers
Jumbo is making this DSF more exciting with special partner discounts for all its customers. Customers can get up to 50% off top UAE attractions with Rayna Tours, AED 600 off travel bookings with Musafir, and a flat 20% discount with Xclusive Yachts. These offers make the DSF experience more enjoyable, both in and outside Jumbo stores. In addition, Esaad and Fazaa card holders will also receive an up to 5% discount.
