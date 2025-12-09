403
Emirates Growth Fund and Hub71 Sign Strategic Partnership to Advance SME Growth Equity Investments and Strengthen the UAE’s Diversified Economy
(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 9 December 2025 Signed during Abu Dhabi Finance Week by Khalifa Al Hajeri, CEO of the Emirates Growth Fund, and Ahmad Ali Alwan, CEO of Hub71, the partnership establishes a coordinated framework to invest growth capital, expand commercial pathways, and strengthen operational readiness. The collaboration aligns wi’h Abu Dhabi’s ambition to build a robust private sector underpinned by innovative, high-potential enterprises capable of scaling globally from the UAE.
EGF and Hub71 will work together to strengthen the performance and growth trajectory of SMEs and scaling companies. The collaboration will focus on growth capital deployment, enabling new commercial pathways and enhancing operational readiness. By bringing ’ogether Hub71’s ecosystem of high-performing co’panies with EGF’s growth equity platform, the partnership aims to build a stronger pipeline of competitive and scalable enterprises contr’buting to the UAE’s long-term economic development.
Commenting on the signing, Khalifa Al Hajeri, CEO of the Emirates Growth Fund, said: “Our collaboration with Hub71 represents a natural alignment between two national platforms dedicated to supporting the U’E’s economic future. By combining our respective strengths, we are empowering SMEs and growth-stage companies to scale, compete, and contribute meaningfully to the na’ion’s diversified growth agenda. Hub71 is the natural home for Abu’Dhabi’s founders and is strategically placed to support us in identifying growth-stage bus”nesses.”
Ahmad Ali Alwan, CEO of Hub71,“added: “Our partnership with EGF brings to’ether Hub71’s founder-focused ecos’stem with EGF’s growth capital and support for UAE-based companies. By combining our mentorship, programs, and network’access with EGF’s scale-up capital, we can give high-potential ventures the pathway and confidence to grow sustainably. Announcing this collaboration at Abu Dhabi Finance Week reflects our shared commitment to enabling founders to build strong, long-l”sting businesses.”
The partnership als’ reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to strengthening economic clusters and deepening sector expertise, a model that has enabled Hub71 to scale specialist ecosystems, attract global startups and forge strategic partnerships that expand investment and market access for founders. By leveraging their combined mandates, EGF and Hub71 will accelerate the development of scalable businesses positioned to generate sustained national value.
The MoU represents a unified effort to build a more competitive, resilient, and future-ready SME landscape. By leveraging their combined expertise and national mandates, EGF and Hub71 are laying the foundation for long-term economic value and empowering home-grown companies to contribute mean’ngfully to the nation’s long-term economic development.
