Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai Announces the Appointment of Samer Saleh as General Manager
(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (9th December, 2025): Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai has announced the appointment of Samer Saleh as General Manager, following his successful tenure as Acting General Manager since June 2025. With over 26 years of hospitality experience leading international brands and a strong record of operational and commercial success, Samer will continue to drive the resort’s ambition to be one of the most sought-after family destinations in Dubai and the wider region.
In his new role, Samer will oversee all the operations of the resort, including more than 600 family-oriented rooms, multiple dining venues, the award-winning spa, and ’t’s signature family-themed water park and recreation facilities. His leadership will focus on three key pillars: exceptional memory-making guests & families experiences, operational excellence and sustainable financial performance, all of which have become hallmarks of Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai.
Samer joined Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai in 2021 as part of the pre-opening Executive leadership team, before being promoted to Hotel Manager in 2023 and Acting General Manager in 2025. During this time, he has played a pivotal role in the re’ort’s performance and reputation. Under his leadership, the resort has strengthened its position as a high-occupancy, family-focused beach resort on Dubai Islands, enhanced guest satisfaction scores through improved service standards with more intuitive family-friendly experiences, introduced new revenue streams across F&B, spa, and recreation while maintaining strong value for money for families and improved internal structures, reporting, and quality assurance systems to support long-term growth.
A passionate advocate for people development, Samer is known for his hands-on empowering leadership style. He has championed internal promotion, cross-exposure opportunities and clear career pathways helping to build a strong pipeline of future leaders within the resort“ His “”hampion” concept, where team members are given ownership of key initiatives, guest journey touchpoints and commercial projects has helped foster a culture of accountability, pride and innovation across various departments.
Looking ah’ad, Samer’s vision for Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai is to reinforce its status as a benchmark for family resorts in the UAE, combi’ing Centara’s Thai-inspired war’th with Dubai’s energy and diversity. His strategic priorities include elevating and diversifying family experiences across rooms, dining, spa, and recreation further ’ntegrating kids’ and teens’ activities, water-based attractions, and seasona“ “festival-s”yle” concepts, strengthening community and s’hools’ partnerships, particularly within the UAE and key regional source markets, enhancing sustainability and CSR initiatives that engage both guests and the local community.
In line wi’h Dubai’s ambition to be a global leader in innovat’on, Samer’s roadmap for the resort also includes the responsible integration of AI and smart technologies. From more accurate demand forecasting and dynamic pricing to AI-assisted service design, guest feedback analysis, and personalized family offers. His goal is to use technology to support the team, not replace it, and his team can spend more time caring for the guests while the systems work in the background to improve efficiency and performance.
“It is an honour to officially take on the role of General Manager at Centara Mirage Beach”Resort Dubai,” said Samer “aleh. “I have been p’rt of this resort’s journey from the very beginning, and I deeply believe in its potential as a true home for families, where children can play and explore, parents can relax, and families leave with meaningful memories. My commitment is to our guests, our people and our owners to keep raising the bar on experience and performance while ensuring that every team member feels proud, empowered, connected to our success story and the resort continues to thri’e as one of the UAE’s most belove” family destinations.”
With Samer at the helm, Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai is poised for an exciting new chapter defined by innovation, heartfelt hospitality and unforgettable family memories. Nestled on the picturesque Dubai Islands waterfront, the resort continues to stand out as a vibrant destination for fun, relaxation and connection, per’ectly embodying Centara’s signature blend of Thai warmth and world-class hospitality.
